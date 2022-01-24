Aberdeen sign Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have signed 20-year-old winger Vicente Besuijen on a four-and-a-half-year deal from ADO Den Haag.

The winger, who played 30 games for his club last season and has featured 25 times this season, has scored six goals and provided 10 assists.

Dons boss Stephen Glass is delighted to have the Dutch youth international, who can play right wing or as centre forward, on board.

🆕 | We are delighted to announce the signing of sought-after Dutch Youth International winger, Vicente Besuijen from ADO Den Haag. 🇳🇱 Welcome to Pittodrie, Vicente! — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 24, 2022

He said: “Vicente is a very exciting talent and a player the club fought hard to secure as we believe he has a bright future in the game.

“This is an important piece of investment, similar to when Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie arrived at the club, and it aligns with our commitment to give young players a clear pathway in their careers.

“It is vital we continue to strike the correct balance between experience and youth, but we believe Vicente is a player who will continue to flourish, and we’re delighted he has decided to come to Pittodrie.”

🇳🇱 The Netherlands ➡️ Aberdeen 🔴 📺 Check out our latest signing in action! pic.twitter.com/upTtVeGxCq — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 24, 2022

Besuijen is the second new arrival at the club this month following the signing of American midfielder Dante Polvara.

Glass said: “It was clear in discussions that he had a desire to pull on the red jersey and is excited about representing Aberdeen.

“We look forward to working with Vicente to continue his development.”

🤳🏼 Our latest recruit has this message for The Red Army. pic.twitter.com/0bxeTDPXUw — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 24, 2022