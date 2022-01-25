Bologna’s £3.3m bid below Aberdeen’s valuation for Calvin Ramsay, as Stephen Glass warns last-gasp bids will only ramp up asking price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Bologna’s £3.3m bid below Aberdeen’s valuation for Calvin Ramsay, as Stephen Glass warns last-gasp bids will only ramp up asking price

By Sean Wallace
January 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 25, 2022, 11:58 am
Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay puts in a cross against Edinburgh City.
Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay puts in a cross against Edinburgh City.

Bologna’s bid of £3.3 million for wanted right-back Calvin Ramsay is below Aberdeen’s valuation for the teenager.

And Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has warned any last-gasp bids for Ramsay will only ramp up the 18-year-old’s cost further.

The January window shuts at midnight on Monday and Ramsay is wanted by a host of clubs across Europe.

Bologna broke cover with a £3.3m bid and more clubs are set to follow before Monday.

The Italian top-flight side are ready to break the Dons’ £3m club record transfer fee and also add future incentives.

Glass insists he will only be told about bids for Ramsay if they get to a level where he will have to start planning for a replacement.

The Pittodrie boss insists that has not happened yet.

And he has issued a warning that any club launching a last-ditch bid for Ramsay will end up having to pay “a hell of a lot more” if they want to land the teen.

The Pittodrie board are determined to avoid a late scramble to replace a key player like Scotland U21 international Ramsay.

Glass insists it would take a club placing “ridiculous sums of money on the table” to alter that stance.

Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay during the Scottish Cup tie against Edinburgh City.
Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay during the Scottish Cup tie against Edinburgh City.

He said: “I don’t deal with the bids.

“Once they start getting close, if that happens, then I will get told: ‘you might need to start planning for something else because this is getting close’.

“We’re not at that stage yet.

“So anything that has come in has not got to the level that the club need to bother telling me this might be starting to happen.”

Clubs across Europe target Ramsay

Premier League Manchester United, Tottenham, Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton all sent scouts to watch Ramsay in the 1-1 draw with Rangers last week.

English top-flight outfit Liverpool, Newcastle United, West Ham and Watford are also interested in the Pittodrie youth graduate.

Top-flight clubs across Europe have targeted teen right-back Calvin Ramsay
Top-flight clubs across Europe have targeted teen right-back Calvin Ramsay

German Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim are also in the race to land the teenager, contracted until summer 2024.

Ramsay has posted more assists than any other teenage defender in world football this season.

Right-back Gurr has already exited

Any transfer bids are being handled by Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn, chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board.

Aberdeen have already lost one right-back this month, with former Atlanta United defender Jack Gurr returning to the United States.

Gurr terminated the last five months of his Dons contract to move to Sacramento Republic in the United States.

Right-back Jack Gurr has returned to the United States.
Right-back Jack Gurr has returned to the United States.

If Glass is to lose star right-back Ramsay this month, he wants enough time to sign a suitable replacement.

Blackburn Rovers are also keen on securing Welsh international attacker Ryan Hedges, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Glass said: “The board and chairman have a strong resolve that we don’t want to lose players that would really weaken us late in the window.

“Unless people come and put ridiculous sums on the table.

“I think people that are going to put the right numbers down would do it early enough.

“They’ve done their homework early, I presume, and they know the resolve at the club is there.

“Something probably won’t happen late in the window or it will cost them a hell of a lot more.

“I don’t decide when they get to a certain number this is happening, this is not happening.”

MacKenzie to miss St Mirren game

Glass this week bolstered his squad with the signing of Dutch youth international winger Vicente Besuijen, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old signed on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Dutch second-tier side ADO Den Haag.

Besuijen played 30 games for Den Haag in the Eredivisie, the Dutch top-flight, last season.

New signing Vicente Besuijen of ADO Den Haag against Miguel Angel Leal of ADO Groningen.
New signing Vicente Besuijen of ADO Den Haag up against Miguel Angel Leal of ADO Groningen.

In 25 appearances in the second tier this season, he scored six goals and pitched in with 10 assists.

Besuijen will not be available to make his debut at St Mirren tonight, as the Dons are awaiting his work permit to be processed.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie is ruled out of tonight’s St Mirren clash, although Glass expects the 21-year-old to return to action for the trip to Ross County next Tuesday night.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie in action against Livingston.
Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie in action against Livingston.

He said: “Jack had a minor setback.

“His initial injury wasn’t a big injury, anyway.

“I’m pretty sure he’s looking at next week.”

Ross McCrorie set to face Buddies

Centre-back Ross McCrorie is set to be available to face St Mirren.

McCrorie was substituted at half-time in the 3-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round defeat of Edinburgh City.

He was replaced as a precautionary measure, with teenage midfielder Connor Barron replacing him for a first-team debut.

Gary Woods, Ross McCrorie and Dylan McGeouch during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.

Glass said: “I think getting Ross off at half-time has protected him and I think he’s fine.

“We trained a little bit later on Monday and will be travelling so we will see how the players are, but I don’t foresee any problems.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]