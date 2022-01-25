Bologna’s £3.3m bid below Aberdeen’s valuation for Calvin Ramsay, as Stephen Glass warns last-gasp bids will only ramp up asking price

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bologna’s bid of £3.3 million for wanted right-back Calvin Ramsay is below Aberdeen’s valuation for the teenager.

And Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has warned any last-gasp bids for Ramsay will only ramp up the 18-year-old’s cost further.

The January window shuts at midnight on Monday and Ramsay is wanted by a host of clubs across Europe.

Bologna broke cover with a £3.3m bid and more clubs are set to follow before Monday.

The Italian top-flight side are ready to break the Dons’ £3m club record transfer fee and also add future incentives.

Glass insists he will only be told about bids for Ramsay if they get to a level where he will have to start planning for a replacement.

The Pittodrie boss insists that has not happened yet.

And he has issued a warning that any club launching a last-ditch bid for Ramsay will end up having to pay “a hell of a lot more” if they want to land the teen.

The Pittodrie board are determined to avoid a late scramble to replace a key player like Scotland U21 international Ramsay.

Glass insists it would take a club placing “ridiculous sums of money on the table” to alter that stance.

He said: “I don’t deal with the bids.

“Once they start getting close, if that happens, then I will get told: ‘you might need to start planning for something else because this is getting close’.

“We’re not at that stage yet.

“So anything that has come in has not got to the level that the club need to bother telling me this might be starting to happen.”

Clubs across Europe target Ramsay

Premier League Manchester United, Tottenham, Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton all sent scouts to watch Ramsay in the 1-1 draw with Rangers last week.

English top-flight outfit Liverpool, Newcastle United, West Ham and Watford are also interested in the Pittodrie youth graduate.

German Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim are also in the race to land the teenager, contracted until summer 2024.

Ramsay has posted more assists than any other teenage defender in world football this season.

Right-back Gurr has already exited

Any transfer bids are being handled by Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn, chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board.

Aberdeen have already lost one right-back this month, with former Atlanta United defender Jack Gurr returning to the United States.

Gurr terminated the last five months of his Dons contract to move to Sacramento Republic in the United States.

If Glass is to lose star right-back Ramsay this month, he wants enough time to sign a suitable replacement.

Blackburn Rovers are also keen on securing Welsh international attacker Ryan Hedges, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Glass said: “The board and chairman have a strong resolve that we don’t want to lose players that would really weaken us late in the window.

“Unless people come and put ridiculous sums on the table.

“I think people that are going to put the right numbers down would do it early enough.

“They’ve done their homework early, I presume, and they know the resolve at the club is there.

“Something probably won’t happen late in the window or it will cost them a hell of a lot more.

“I don’t decide when they get to a certain number this is happening, this is not happening.”

MacKenzie to miss St Mirren game

Glass this week bolstered his squad with the signing of Dutch youth international winger Vicente Besuijen, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old signed on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Dutch second-tier side ADO Den Haag.

Besuijen played 30 games for Den Haag in the Eredivisie, the Dutch top-flight, last season.

In 25 appearances in the second tier this season, he scored six goals and pitched in with 10 assists.

Besuijen will not be available to make his debut at St Mirren tonight, as the Dons are awaiting his work permit to be processed.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie is ruled out of tonight’s St Mirren clash, although Glass expects the 21-year-old to return to action for the trip to Ross County next Tuesday night.

He said: “Jack had a minor setback.

“His initial injury wasn’t a big injury, anyway.

“I’m pretty sure he’s looking at next week.”

Ross McCrorie set to face Buddies

Centre-back Ross McCrorie is set to be available to face St Mirren.

McCrorie was substituted at half-time in the 3-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round defeat of Edinburgh City.

He was replaced as a precautionary measure, with teenage midfielder Connor Barron replacing him for a first-team debut.

Glass said: “I think getting Ross off at half-time has protected him and I think he’s fine.

“We trained a little bit later on Monday and will be travelling so we will see how the players are, but I don’t foresee any problems.”