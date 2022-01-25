Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez excited by new signing Vicente Besuijen

By Sean Wallace
January 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 25, 2022, 11:52 am
New signing Vicente Besuijen of ADO Den Haag against Miguel Angel Leal of ADO Groningen
Striker Christian Ramirez is confident winger Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen will be an ‘exciting’ addition to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs across Europe to land the former Netherlands U19 international.

Besuijen was secured on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Dutch side ADO Den Haag, pending international clearance.

The 20-year-old will not be available to make his Dons debut at St Mirren tonight as the Reds are waiting his work permit.

Besuijen is the second young overseas player to be signed on a permanent contract by the Dons during the January window.

United States midfielder Dante Polvara joined on a two-and-a-half-year contract from Georgetown University.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez celebrates putting his side 2-0 up against Edinburgh City.

He said: “It is exciting. Anyone who brings quality to the team and is on board with what we are doing here is a good addition.

“I’m excited to see what he brings to the table.

“Dante is also a top recruit from the states and we are lucky to have him.”

The January transfer window is hotting up for the Dons.

As winger Besuijen arrives, another is set to depart with Niall McGinn poised to switch to Dundee.

It is understood McGinn, 34, is set to move to the Dens Park club this month on an 18-month contract.

Ramirez played key role in Polvara’s decision to sign

Meanwhile, incoming midfielder Polvara’s debut is still a few weeks away as he arrived in the Granite City with a minor injury.

Aberdeen new signing Dante Polvara in action.

Ramirez played a key role in Polvara choosing Aberdeen over a host of clubs including Hibs and MLS outfits.

Ramirez said: “I got reached out to by him and he picked my brain on Aberdeen, their philosophy, style of play and thoughts on him coming at a young age.

“I was just honest with him as that is all I wanted if I was asking advice about moving to a new country.

“I know Dante has a best pal in (James) Sands, who played against us in his first game for Rangers.

“I’m sure he is excited to get on the field against him, too.”

Edinburgh City’s Innes Murray challenges Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez

Ramirez targets third-placed Hearts

Aberdeen will tonight face St Mirren with Ramirez determined to continue recent positive momentum by taking three points.

The 30-year-old aims to overtake third-placed Hearts this season.

He accepts securing results at grounds like St Mirren are pivotal to that ambition.

Ramirez said: “We go into every game since we started this run trying to be on the front foot,

“We knew at the beginning of the year this stretch of games can take us back to where we want to be trying for that third spot.”

Christian Ramirez celebrates his goal with Ryan Hedges, who also netted against Edinburgh City.

Professional job in Scottish Cup

Ramirez was on the scoresheet in the 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat of League Two Edinburgh City at the weekend.

He admits facing lower league minnows in the cup is a precarious situation.

Aberdeen are expected to win and get little credit if they do.

If they slip up they get ‘bashed’.

Ultimately the Dons delivered a professional performance to book a fifth-round clash away to Motherwell next month.

He said: “Those are the interesting games when you feel like you have to win.

“If you don’t then you get bashed for it, but if you do then you don’t get any credit.

“It was good to get that performance and move on to the next round.”

 

