Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez excited by new signing Vicente Besuijen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striker Christian Ramirez is confident winger Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen will be an ‘exciting’ addition to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs across Europe to land the former Netherlands U19 international.

Besuijen was secured on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Dutch side ADO Den Haag, pending international clearance.

The 20-year-old will not be available to make his Dons debut at St Mirren tonight as the Reds are waiting his work permit.

Besuijen is the second young overseas player to be signed on a permanent contract by the Dons during the January window.

United States midfielder Dante Polvara joined on a two-and-a-half-year contract from Georgetown University.

He said: “It is exciting. Anyone who brings quality to the team and is on board with what we are doing here is a good addition.

“I’m excited to see what he brings to the table.

“Dante is also a top recruit from the states and we are lucky to have him.”

The January transfer window is hotting up for the Dons.

As winger Besuijen arrives, another is set to depart with Niall McGinn poised to switch to Dundee.

It is understood McGinn, 34, is set to move to the Dens Park club this month on an 18-month contract.

Ramirez played key role in Polvara’s decision to sign

Meanwhile, incoming midfielder Polvara’s debut is still a few weeks away as he arrived in the Granite City with a minor injury.

Ramirez played a key role in Polvara choosing Aberdeen over a host of clubs including Hibs and MLS outfits.

Ramirez said: “I got reached out to by him and he picked my brain on Aberdeen, their philosophy, style of play and thoughts on him coming at a young age.

“I was just honest with him as that is all I wanted if I was asking advice about moving to a new country.

“I know Dante has a best pal in (James) Sands, who played against us in his first game for Rangers.

“I’m sure he is excited to get on the field against him, too.”

Ramirez targets third-placed Hearts

Aberdeen will tonight face St Mirren with Ramirez determined to continue recent positive momentum by taking three points.

The 30-year-old aims to overtake third-placed Hearts this season.

He accepts securing results at grounds like St Mirren are pivotal to that ambition.

Ramirez said: “We go into every game since we started this run trying to be on the front foot,

“We knew at the beginning of the year this stretch of games can take us back to where we want to be trying for that third spot.”

Professional job in Scottish Cup

Ramirez was on the scoresheet in the 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat of League Two Edinburgh City at the weekend.

He admits facing lower league minnows in the cup is a precarious situation.

Aberdeen are expected to win and get little credit if they do.

If they slip up they get ‘bashed’.

Ultimately the Dons delivered a professional performance to book a fifth-round clash away to Motherwell next month.

He said: “Those are the interesting games when you feel like you have to win.

“If you don’t then you get bashed for it, but if you do then you don’t get any credit.

“It was good to get that performance and move on to the next round.”