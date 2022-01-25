Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges has been ‘affected’ by transfer speculation, believes boss Stephen Glass

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass believes Ryan Hedges has been affected by ongoing transfer speculation.

Welsh international attacker Hedges has been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers.

Championship Blackburn had a bid of around £400,00o for Hedges rejected by Aberdeen last summer.

Blackburn Rovers remain keen on securing Hedges with a pre-contract the preferred option.

Hedges is out of contract at Pittodrie at the end of the season.

Aberdeen tabled a bumper package in a bid to convince the attacker to stay, but he has yet to sign the new contract.

Hedges is expected to move on, either before the January transfer window closes on Monday, or at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old netted in the 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Edinburgh City at the weekend to take his goal tally to five for the season.

However, Glass believes Hedges ‘has not been himself’ due the uncertainty surrounding his future.

He hopes, if the window shuts on Monday at midnight with the attacker still at Pittodrie, he can see ‘the proper Ryan Hedges again’.

Glass said: “I don’t think he has been himself to be honest.

“Ryan is still with us and if it changes, it changes.

“He looks like he has been affected a touch I think.

“We will either get to the end of January and we will see the proper Ryan Hedges again, or he will be gone.

“That’s the situation as it is.”

Besuijen deal not linked to Hedges

Aberdeen signed Dutch youth international winger Vicente Besuijen from ADO Den Haag on Monday.

The 20-year-old was secured on a long-term deal until summer 2026.

Glass insists Besuijen has not been signed with a potential January departure for Hedges in mind.

He explained: “The two things are not linked at all – no.

“Ryan’s still with us and unless any club comes up with the right money in January or he agrees a pre-contract, which we don’t officially know has happened.

“Then he’ll still be here helping us win games hopefully.”