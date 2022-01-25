Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Transfer window cannot close quickly enough for unsettled Ryan Hedges and Aberdeen

By Paul Third
January 25, 2022, 9:36 pm Updated: January 25, 2022, 9:50 pm
Ryan Hedges had a frustrating evening in Paisley
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass must be wondering what to do with the enigma that has become Ryan Hedges.

The Dons boss believes Hedges has been affected by the uncertainty about his future and it is hard to disagree with that assessment as he struggled to make an impact against St Mirren as his side were beaten 1-0 in Paisley.

It seems inevitable at this point that Ewood Park, home of Blackburn Rovers, will be where Hedges is playing after leaving Pittodrie, with sources in England claiming the move has been verbally agreed.

The only question still to be answered is when that will be, and it is that uncertainty which Glass is alluding to.

Hedges is not playing as if he would rather be elsewhere. But he is not playing at the level he is capable of, effectively backing up his manager’s assertion the speculation is having a detrimental effect.

The days are counting down to the window closing and everything will become much clearer on February 1 with Hedges either still a Dons player or joining up with Rovers.

Sluggish display all round in Paisley

If Glass hoped his pre-match comments would have the desired effect on Hedges, he would have been hugely disappointed with the winger’s hour-long showing against the Saints providing little of the attacking vigour expected.

The same criticism could be levelled against any of Aberdeen’s attacking players in a poor opening 45 minutes in Paisley, however, with the quartet of Hedges, Teddy Jenks, Funso Ojo and Christian Ramirez all failing to make an impression on proceedings.

Following a frustrating and sluggish opening, Aberdeen finally gave the Dons support something to get off their seats about midway through the half.

Hedges, having moved into a central position, created the space for Lewis Ferguson to drive forward and fire in a powerful angled drive, which curled just past Jack Alnwick’s post.

St Mirren’s ability to squeeze the space was a major reason why Aberdeen toiled to impose themselves offensively in a first half which would best be described as forgettable.

The lack of tempo and urgency did not help matters.

Aberdeen attacker Ryan Hedges in action against St Mirren.

Mercifully there was an improvement in the second half with Hedges, again after drifting off the wing into a central position, setting up captain Scott Brown on the edge of the box and the midfielder went close with a dipping effort which went just over the crossbar.

The start to the second half was much more encouraging from the Dons, but they left the back door open and were punished just after the hour mark as Connor Ronan curled in a terrific effort past Joe Lewis to put Saints 1-0 up.

Ronan’s spectacular effort signalled the end of Hedges’ involvement in this game as Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was sent on in his place as the Dons tried in vain to retrieve the situation.

A dejected Ryan Hedges trudges off following his substitution at St Mirren

Resolution needed in remaining days of the transfer window

Hedges’ commitment is not in question. But Glass will be hoping the closure of this window brings a resolution to this malaise.

Aberdeen fans, meanwhile, will be pinning their hopes on the arrival of Vicente Besuijen.

Regardless, Aberdeen need to be producing more than they did in Paisley if they harbour serious intent of getting back into the race for a European spot.

After an encouraging December and start to 2022, this felt like a backwards step for all concerned – and the Dons can ill-afford many more as we head into a crucial period of the campaign.

