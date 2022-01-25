Transfer window cannot close quickly enough for unsettled Ryan Hedges and Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass must be wondering what to do with the enigma that has become Ryan Hedges.

The Dons boss believes Hedges has been affected by the uncertainty about his future and it is hard to disagree with that assessment as he struggled to make an impact against St Mirren as his side were beaten 1-0 in Paisley.

It seems inevitable at this point that Ewood Park, home of Blackburn Rovers, will be where Hedges is playing after leaving Pittodrie, with sources in England claiming the move has been verbally agreed.

The only question still to be answered is when that will be, and it is that uncertainty which Glass is alluding to.

Hedges is not playing as if he would rather be elsewhere. But he is not playing at the level he is capable of, effectively backing up his manager’s assertion the speculation is having a detrimental effect.

🔄 First change of the evening for The Dons. 62' | ⚫️ STM 1-0 ABE 🔴 | #StandFree pic.twitter.com/jJ0JV0iLC8 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 25, 2022

The days are counting down to the window closing and everything will become much clearer on February 1 with Hedges either still a Dons player or joining up with Rovers.

Sluggish display all round in Paisley

If Glass hoped his pre-match comments would have the desired effect on Hedges, he would have been hugely disappointed with the winger’s hour-long showing against the Saints providing little of the attacking vigour expected.

The same criticism could be levelled against any of Aberdeen’s attacking players in a poor opening 45 minutes in Paisley, however, with the quartet of Hedges, Teddy Jenks, Funso Ojo and Christian Ramirez all failing to make an impression on proceedings.

Following a frustrating and sluggish opening, Aberdeen finally gave the Dons support something to get off their seats about midway through the half.

Hedges, having moved into a central position, created the space for Lewis Ferguson to drive forward and fire in a powerful angled drive, which curled just past Jack Alnwick’s post.

St Mirren’s ability to squeeze the space was a major reason why Aberdeen toiled to impose themselves offensively in a first half which would best be described as forgettable.

The lack of tempo and urgency did not help matters.

Mercifully there was an improvement in the second half with Hedges, again after drifting off the wing into a central position, setting up captain Scott Brown on the edge of the box and the midfielder went close with a dipping effort which went just over the crossbar.

The start to the second half was much more encouraging from the Dons, but they left the back door open and were punished just after the hour mark as Connor Ronan curled in a terrific effort past Joe Lewis to put Saints 1-0 up.

Ronan’s spectacular effort signalled the end of Hedges’ involvement in this game as Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was sent on in his place as the Dons tried in vain to retrieve the situation.

Resolution needed in remaining days of the transfer window

Hedges’ commitment is not in question. But Glass will be hoping the closure of this window brings a resolution to this malaise.

Aberdeen fans, meanwhile, will be pinning their hopes on the arrival of Vicente Besuijen.

Regardless, Aberdeen need to be producing more than they did in Paisley if they harbour serious intent of getting back into the race for a European spot.

After an encouraging December and start to 2022, this felt like a backwards step for all concerned – and the Dons can ill-afford many more as we head into a crucial period of the campaign.

