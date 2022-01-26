Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Fuming’, ‘painful’ – Aberdeen fans react with fury after Stephen Glass’ side lose to St Mirren

By Ryan Cryle
January 26, 2022, 10:38 am Updated: January 26, 2022, 11:53 am
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass (middle), with coaches Allan Russell (left) and Henry Apaloo.
Aberdeen fans have reacted angrily to the side’s 1-0 defeat to St Mirren in Paisley last night.

Connor Ronan’s curling finish for the home side put the tin lid on a miserable evening for the Red Army, who would have been feeling optimistic following last Tuesday’s 1-1 home draw with champions Rangers.

In the end, they watched their side lose a SEVENTH Premiership game on the road this term. 

Only rock-bottom Dundee have a worse away points total than the Dons do from their 11 matches away from Pittodrie in the league.

Worst still, four of the seven defeats have come against sides currently in the bottom six, including a dire double against the Buddies, who beat Aberdeen 3-2 at Love Street earlier in the campaign.

What’s the problem – Is it tactics or team selection? A lack of creativity preventing the Reds from breaking down defensive opponents? Or are the players simply not ‘up’ for these games?

Whatever the answer is, Aberdeen fans are not happy:

While the above tweet lists the normally aggressive and influential midfield pairing of Lewis Ferguson and Scott Brown among the players who failed to perform in Paisley, it was difficult to find a Don who earned ‘pass marks’ from the supporters on social media (David Bates, maybe).

Even break-out right-back star Calvin Ramsay, the subject of so much transfer interest from England and further afield, was criticised for not getting out to close down attacker Ronan quickly enough for the Buddies’ winner:

Meanwhile, the fans below are of the view ‘easy target’ Dean Campbell – another youth academy product who is among those mentioned above – shouldn’t be singled out by social media users, as he was playing out of position at left-back.

Daniel Simpson added soon-to-be-out-of-contract winger Ryan Hedges to the mix of players whose performances he feels deserve scrutiny.

Hedges was hooked for Jay Emmanuel-Thomas on 60 minutes, after Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass said prior to kick-off he felt the Welshman had been affected by speculation over his future.

The account below questioned the team selection from Glass and his coaching staff, though, asking why – with wingers on the bench – central midfielder/utility man Funso Ojo was playing on the left flank:

Some turned to Aberdeen’s grim stats on the road this season, as well as an increasingly bad run against St Mirren in Paisley:

There seemed to be a consensus among the Red Army on Twitter that there is still a lot of work for Glass and his staff to do to reshape the Aberdeen squad, with less than a week remaining of the January transfer window.

Although they’ve already added midfielder Dante Polvara from the US college system, and winger Vicente Besuijen from Dutch side ADO Den Haag, supporters are convinced more outgoings and incomings are necessary:

 

Transfer window cannot close quickly enough for unsettled Ryan Hedges and Aberdeen

