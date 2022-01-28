Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Bologna and Leeds United in battle to sign Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay

By Sean Wallace
January 28, 2022, 9:38 am Updated: January 28, 2022, 12:04 pm
A host of English Premier League clubs are in the race for Calvin Ramsay.


Bologna and Leeds United are in a battle to sign Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay having both reportedly launched bids for the teen.

Italian Serie A Bologna have reportedly stepped up their fight to land the 18-year-old with a new £4.8m bid for the teenager.

Bologna had an earlier offer of £3.3m for the full-back rejected by the Dons.

However, Bologna have reportedly upped the ante in the last 24 hours with a bid of £4.8m in an attempt to land the teen this month.

English Premier League Leeds United have also reportedly bid around £3m for Ramsay.

Leeds had a scout at Pittodrie to watch Ramsay in the 1-1 draw with Rangers last week.

The two clubs are set to battle it out for the right-back who is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024.

With other clubs across Europe also interested in the teen it could be the start of a bidding war.

Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay (22) during the Scottish Cup tie against Edinburgh City.

On top of Leeds United’s reported bid 3.5m Euros would be the incentive of a large sell on clause.

The Elland Road club are also reportedly willing to let the teen go on loan back to Aberdeen for the second half of the season.

Bologna want to take Ramsay to Italy now .

Bologna have already had success with a teenage Scottish full-back, having signed Aaron Hickey for £1.5m from Hearts in September 2020.

Calvin Ramsay in action during the 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Edinburgh City.

Left-back Hickey, 19, has become a regular first-team starter for Bologna in the Italian top-flight.

Now Bologna are determined to secure Aberdeen star Ramsay.

They hope the increased bid, which is likely to include sell-on clauses, will tempt the Dons to part with their prized asset.

Player sale sets up new Ramsay bid

Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci had recently stated the Italian side will only make more signings in January if they sell a player in a big-money deal.

They agreed a deal to sell £6m-rated Danish international winger Andreas Skov Olsen to Belgian side Brugge yesterday.

Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay in action in the 1-0 loss at St Mirren.

That has paved the way for a fresh bid as Bologna reportedly aim to use that money to land Ramsay.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack previously indicated the club do not have to sell any player in the January transfer window, including Ramsay.

The Dons have consistently refused to put an asking price on Ramsay, although Bologna’s initial £3.3m bid was way below their valuation.

Watched by clubs across Europe

Ramsay has posted more assists than any other teenage defender in Europe.

He has been targeted by clubs across Europe.

Top-flight clubs across Europe have targeted teen right-back Calvin Ramsay

As well as Leeds, Manchester United, Tottenham, Leicester City and Southampton sent scouts to watch Ramsay in the 1-1 draw with Rangers last week.

Premier League Liverpool, Newcastle United, West Ham and Watford are also tracking the teen.

German Bundesliga outfits Eintracht Franfkurt and Hoffenheim are also keen on the Pittodrie youth academy graduate.

