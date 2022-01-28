Bologna and Leeds United in battle to sign Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bologna and Leeds United are in a battle to sign Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay having both reportedly launched bids for the teen.

Italian Serie A Bologna have reportedly stepped up their fight to land the 18-year-old with a new £4.8m bid for the teenager.

Bologna had an earlier offer of £3.3m for the full-back rejected by the Dons.

However, Bologna have reportedly upped the ante in the last 24 hours with a bid of £4.8m in an attempt to land the teen this month.

English Premier League Leeds United have also reportedly bid around £3m for Ramsay.

Leeds had a scout at Pittodrie to watch Ramsay in the 1-1 draw with Rangers last week.

The two clubs are set to battle it out for the right-back who is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024.

With other clubs across Europe also interested in the teen it could be the start of a bidding war.

On top of Leeds United’s reported bid 3.5m Euros would be the incentive of a large sell on clause.

The Elland Road club are also reportedly willing to let the teen go on loan back to Aberdeen for the second half of the season.

Bologna want to take Ramsay to Italy now .

Bologna have already had success with a teenage Scottish full-back, having signed Aaron Hickey for £1.5m from Hearts in September 2020.

Left-back Hickey, 19, has become a regular first-team starter for Bologna in the Italian top-flight.

Now Bologna are determined to secure Aberdeen star Ramsay.

They hope the increased bid, which is likely to include sell-on clauses, will tempt the Dons to part with their prized asset.

Player sale sets up new Ramsay bid

Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci had recently stated the Italian side will only make more signings in January if they sell a player in a big-money deal.

They agreed a deal to sell £6m-rated Danish international winger Andreas Skov Olsen to Belgian side Brugge yesterday.

That has paved the way for a fresh bid as Bologna reportedly aim to use that money to land Ramsay.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack previously indicated the club do not have to sell any player in the January transfer window, including Ramsay.

The Dons have consistently refused to put an asking price on Ramsay, although Bologna’s initial £3.3m bid was way below their valuation.

Watched by clubs across Europe

Ramsay has posted more assists than any other teenage defender in Europe.

He has been targeted by clubs across Europe.

As well as Leeds, Manchester United, Tottenham, Leicester City and Southampton sent scouts to watch Ramsay in the 1-1 draw with Rangers last week.

Premier League Liverpool, Newcastle United, West Ham and Watford are also tracking the teen.

German Bundesliga outfits Eintracht Franfkurt and Hoffenheim are also keen on the Pittodrie youth academy graduate.