Aberdeen blow as Marley Watkins ruled out by injury until March

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has confirmed attacker Marley Watkins will be out injured until March.

Summer signing Watkins faces another month on the sidelines with injury.

The 31-year-old has been ruled out since limping off injured in the 2-1 defeat of Dundee at Pittodrie on Boxing Day.

Watkins has made just 10 starts since signing on at Pittodrie in the summer window.

He has three further appearances off the bench, scoring three times.

Boss Stephen Glass said: “Marley will probably not be back in February.

“He is a little bit away.”