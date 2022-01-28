Aberdeen fans face wait to see new recruit Dante Polvara in action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen fans may have to be patient to catch their first glimpse of new American midfielder Dante Polvara in action for the Dons.

The 21-year-old posted a picture of himself on social media in a hospital bed with the message ‘Back soon’ with a thumbs-up.

Dons manager Stephen Glass confirmed the player had arrived at Pittodrie with an injury concern.

When asked when Polvara is expected to make his debut for the Reds, Glass said: “I’m not too sure as he arrived with a little bit of an injury.”

January signing, Dante Polvara has been talking to RedTV this week about his move to Pittodrie, his planned operation & how he can't wait to play in front of the Red Army! 🔴 Watch a preview as part of our Matchday Live programme tomorrow & in full on demand from Sunday on RedTV — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 28, 2022

In an interview with Red TV ahead of his operation, Polvara said: “I’m not thinking too much about it.

“I am just showing up and letting (the medics) do what they do best. It will be a matter of time before I’m back.”

Polvara said he has enjoyed his first taste of watching the Dons in their 1-1 draw against Rangers at Pittodrie.

He said: “It was fantastic. Even some my really good friends back home, who were watching it, kept commenting on our group chat about how crazy the atmosphere was.

“They couldn’t believe it because it was just so loud. That’s the one thing I really love about here is the passion for the game, the passion for the club and to win.

“I guess also that a loss is also felt a lot harder. I’d much rather be involved in something where the highs and lows are much greater than something that’s a little bit more steady. It makes it all the more exciting.

“We play to entertain hopefully. That’s how I’ve always played.

“I’ve wanted people to have fun watching me and be inspired, so it’s nice being in a team where I have already seen how excited the fans get about the players and seeing the guys out and about and on the pitch.

“They seem awesome and I can’t wait to be out there for them too.”

Dons striker Christian Ramirez, a fellow American, convinced the highly-rated midfielder to make the move from Georgetown Hoyas to the north-east of Scotland.

He comes with a strong grounding, having clinching the MAC Hermann Trophy for the best college player in the United States, with interest from around Europe as well as teams in the MLS.

Glass said: “Dante is a top recruit from the States and we are lucky to have him.

“I’m excited to see what he brings to the table.

“I’m sure he is excited to get on the field too.”