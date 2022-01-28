Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans face wait to see new recruit Dante Polvara in action

By Paul Chalk
January 28, 2022, 7:32 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 8:46 pm
MLS and European clubs were interested in Dante Polvara. Photo supplied by Georgetown University Athletics
MLS and European clubs were interested in Dante Polvara. Photo supplied by Georgetown University Athletics

Aberdeen fans may have to be patient to catch their first glimpse of new American midfielder Dante Polvara in action for the Dons.

The 21-year-old posted a picture of himself on social media in a hospital bed with the message ‘Back soon’ with a thumbs-up.

Dons manager Stephen Glass confirmed the player had arrived at Pittodrie with an injury concern.

When asked when Polvara is expected to make his debut for the Reds, Glass said: “I’m not too sure as he arrived with a little bit of an injury.”

In an interview with Red TV ahead of his operation, Polvara said: “I’m not thinking too much about it.

“I am just showing up and letting (the medics) do what they do best. It will be a matter of time before I’m back.”

Polvara said he has enjoyed his first taste of watching the Dons in their 1-1 draw against Rangers at Pittodrie.

He said: “It was fantastic. Even some my really good friends back home, who were watching it, kept commenting on our group chat about how crazy the atmosphere was.

“They couldn’t believe it because it was just so loud. That’s the one thing I really love about here is the passion for the game, the passion for the club and to win.

“I guess also that a loss is also felt a lot harder. I’d much rather be involved in something where the highs and lows are much greater than something that’s a little bit more steady. It makes it all the more exciting.

“We play to entertain hopefully. That’s how I’ve always played.

“I’ve wanted people to have fun watching me and be inspired, so it’s nice being in a team where I have already seen how excited the fans get about the players and seeing the guys out and about and on the pitch.

“They seem awesome and I can’t wait to be out there for them too.”

Dons striker Christian Ramirez, a fellow American, convinced the highly-rated midfielder to make the move from Georgetown Hoyas to the north-east of Scotland.

American ace Christian Ramirez has scored 13 times this season.

He comes with a strong grounding, having clinching the MAC Hermann Trophy for the best college player in the United States, with interest from around Europe as well as teams in the MLS.

Glass said: “Dante is a top recruit from the States and we are lucky to have him.

“I’m excited to see what he brings to the table.

“I’m sure he is excited to get on the field too.”

