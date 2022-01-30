Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen worth the wait for Aberdeen fans as debut delayed, says boss Stephen Glass

By Sean Wallace
January 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 30, 2022, 8:19 am
New Aberdeen signing Vicente Besuijen in action for ADO Den Haag.
New Aberdeen signing Vicente Besuijen in action for ADO Den Haag.

Storm  Malik delayed Vicente Besuijen’s Aberdeen debut but boss Stephen Glass is confident the Dutch winger will blow away fans.

Having signed on from ADO Den Haag the 20-year-old playmaker was set to make his debut against St Johnstone at the weekend.

There was a buzz of anticipation amongst supporters about the winger’s first game.

Particularly as Welsh international attacker Ryan Hedges is set to exit Pittodrie for Blackburn Rovers in a £200,000 transfer.

However the Red Army were denied the opportunity to see Besuijen in action for the first time when the  game was postponed due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium.

It was another delay to the Dutch youth international’s Aberdeen bow.

Besuijen was unavailable for the 1-0 loss at St Mirren on Tuesday as the Dons waited for his visa to be secured.

That came through 48 hours before the St Johnstone clash – only for the game to fall foul of the weather.

Former Roma and Ajax youth star Besuijen will now launch his Aberdeen career away at Ross County on Tuesday.

New signing Vicente Besuijen of ADO Den Haag against Miguel Angel Leal of ADO Groningen

Glass insists the winger, signed on a four-and-a-half-year deal, will be worth the wait.

He said: “When the fans see Vicente they will see why we were working so hard to get him.

“Aberdeen fans will be pleased with what they see.

“Vicente is a quick player who plays high up the pitch and wants to be a goal threat.

“We believe he is going to make an impact at the top end of the pitch.”

Winger’s impressive pedigree

During his time at Italian Serie A Roma Besuijen trained with the first team but did not get game time.

He did however feature regularly in the UEFA Youth League and played against teams such as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

The winger has been played at every youth level up to U19 for the Netherlands.

Vicente Besuijen of ADO Den Haag has signed for Aberdeen

Capped four times at U19 level Besuijen played in the UEFA Euro U19 Championship qualifiers.

At U19 international level he was utilised on the left wing and centre-forward.

Besuijen played wide right and across the middle of the attack for ADO Den Haag, who signed him from Roma in 2020.

Aberdeen win race to land Besuijen

In his first season at ADO Den Haag he featured 30 times in the Dutch top flight, scoring once.

ADO Den Haag were relegated last summer.

Besuijen netted six times with 10 assists in 25 games in the Dutch second tier before completing the switch to Pittodrie.

Vicente Besuijen of ADO Den Haag celebrates a during the Dutch Eredivisie match against FC Emmen

It is that attacking threat and versatility that made the winger much sought after.

Aberdeen beat off competition from Hibs and a number of European clubs to secure his signature.

Glass said: “Vicente was in demand, there is obviously quite a bit of competition for a player of that level.

“We are delighted we managed to fight off competition to bring him here.

“The club paid a transfer fee to get him, that is how much we feel that he can come and help us

“We had been working on it for quite a bit of time.

“We are delighted the club backed the decision and that he decided to come here.”

New Aberdeen signing Vicente Besuijen in action for ADO Den Haag

Polvara’s Aberdeen debut delayed

Glass recently confirmed the Dons will look to raid the Dutch market in future transfer windows.

Besuijen is the second overseas signing of the January transfer window which closes at midnight on Monday.

Midfielder Dante Polvara arrived on a two-and-a-half-year contract having played with Georgetown University in the United States.

Premiership rivals Hibs were also interested in landing  21-year-old Polvara.

A host of MLS clubs, as well as outfits in Italy and Germany, were also keen on signing the midfielder.

Dante Polvara in action for Georgetown University in the NCAA semi-final in December 2021.

Besuijen’s first Aberdeen game was delayed by the wait for a visa and Storm Malik.

However the Red Army will have to wait even longer to see Polvara’s debut.

The American midfielder posted a picture of himself on social media in a hospital bed with the message ‘Back soon’ with a thumbs-up.

Polvara said ‘it will be a matter of time before I’m back’ from the procedure.

Ready for Dons debut in Dingwall

Besuijen however is ready to start against Ross County on Tuesday night.

The winger started ADO Den Haag’s  5-0 loss at Roda in the Eeerste Divisie (Dutch second tier) just three days before completing a transfer to Aberdeen.

Glass said: “Vicente was clear for the St Johnstone game and we were looking forward to adding him to the group.”

