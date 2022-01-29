Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Pittodrie damaged by Storm Malik ahead of call to postpone St Johnstone game

By Sean Wallace
January 29, 2022, 4:41 pm
Aberdeen FC bosses have confirmed the move from Pittodrie to a new stadium at Kingsford is still on the cards.
Pittodrie stadium suffered damage during Storm Malik

Pittodrie suffered damage during Storm Malik that could not be repaired in time for kick-off today, confirmed Aberdeen Commercial Director Rob Wicks.

The scheduled Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie was postponed just after 11am this morning due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium.

Aberdeen had been working closely with emergency services and the SPFL whilst closely monitoring the situation  throughout the morning.

It was hoped conditions would improve to allow the game to go ahead.

However the match was postponed with Aberdeen stating ‘the safety of supporters, players and staff is our paramount concern’.

Aberdeen FC Commercial Director Wicks confirmed on social media that Pittodrie had suffered storm damage ahead of the game.

He insisted there was ‘no way it could be repaired before kick-off’.

Wicks posted pictures of the damage and said there should be no doubt it was the ‘right decision’ to postpone the match.

He also added that there was also ‘serious risk for fans & staff to travel from across City and Shire with chaos on the roads.’

Wicks continued with further social media posts, stating: “Once we knew from an operational point of view it was going to be off the ticket office wanted to get a head start to try and give fans as much notice as possible.

“Same applied with the sales team calling all hospitality guests and sponsors.

“The Police then took the initiative to announce it on their media channels given the situation on the roads and we followed once we had formal SPFL approval.”

Tickets valid for re-scheduled date

Aberdeen confirmed tickets purchased for the postponed match will be valid for the re-arranged date which will be announced in due course.

The club also confirmed the refund process for any Pay-Per-View streams purchased has been initiated.

Supporters should see the money refunded to their account within 5-10 working days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal