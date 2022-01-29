Pittodrie damaged by Storm Malik ahead of call to postpone St Johnstone game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pittodrie suffered damage during Storm Malik that could not be repaired in time for kick-off today, confirmed Aberdeen Commercial Director Rob Wicks.

The scheduled Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie was postponed just after 11am this morning due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium.

Aberdeen had been working closely with emergency services and the SPFL whilst closely monitoring the situation throughout the morning.

It was hoped conditions would improve to allow the game to go ahead.

However the match was postponed with Aberdeen stating ‘the safety of supporters, players and staff is our paramount concern’.

❌ MATCH POSTPONED! Today’s match against St Johnstone has been postponed due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium. pic.twitter.com/74nHmNojiO — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 29, 2022

Aberdeen FC Commercial Director Wicks confirmed on social media that Pittodrie had suffered storm damage ahead of the game.

He insisted there was ‘no way it could be repaired before kick-off’.

Wicks posted pictures of the damage and said there should be no doubt it was the ‘right decision’ to postpone the match.

He also added that there was also ‘serious risk for fans & staff to travel from across City and Shire with chaos on the roads.’

Nobody should be in any doubt that it was the right decision to postpone the match today. There is damage across the stadium and no way it could be repaired before kick-off, not to mention serious risk for fans & staff to travel from across City and Shire with chaos on the roads. pic.twitter.com/xPdDp9NThu — Robert Wicks (@robwicks) January 29, 2022

Wicks continued with further social media posts, stating: “Once we knew from an operational point of view it was going to be off the ticket office wanted to get a head start to try and give fans as much notice as possible.

“Same applied with the sales team calling all hospitality guests and sponsors.

“The Police then took the initiative to announce it on their media channels given the situation on the roads and we followed once we had formal SPFL approval.”

Tickets valid for re-scheduled date

Aberdeen confirmed tickets purchased for the postponed match will be valid for the re-arranged date which will be announced in due course.

The club also confirmed the refund process for any Pay-Per-View streams purchased has been initiated.

Supporters should see the money refunded to their account within 5-10 working days.