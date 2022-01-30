Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges joins Blackburn Rovers for undisclosed fee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen attacker Ryan Hedges has completed his move to Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 26 year-old, who was out of contract in the summer, has been a long-time target of the English Championship challengers.

The Wales international departs Pittodrie having scored 18 goals in 86 appearances for the Dons.

In a message on social media, Hedges wrote: Thank you Aberdeen FC for the past two-and-a-half years playing for this great club.

“Thank you to all the fans, staff and players for everything during my time here and I wish the team every success for the future.”

