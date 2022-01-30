Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Hibernian make their move for Aberdeen target Jamie McGrath

By Paul Third
January 30, 2022, 3:54 pm
Hibernian are closing in on St Mirren's Jamie McGrath
Hibernian are closing in on St Mirren's Jamie McGrath

St Mirren have accepted a player-plus-cash offer from Hibernian for Jamie McGrath.

The Daily Record has reported McGrath, who has held talks with Aberdeen about signing a pre-contract, is heading to Easter Road for talks after Saints accepted an offer of £150,000 with Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic also included in the deal.

Saints have accepted the deal rather than risk losing McGrath for nothing in the summer despite Buddies boss Jim Goodwin’s recent admission the club had made an ‘unbelievable offer’ to try to keep the player at Paisley.

Hibs have money to spend following the recent sale of Martin Boyle to Al-Faisaly of Saudi Arabia and are McGrath can help fill the void in the wide area following Boyle’s departure.

Aberdeen ended negotiations with McGrath earlier in the window after the player stalled on accepting the club’s offer but were back in the frame with a late bid to bring 25 year-old McGrath to Pittodrie.

However, Hibs, who failed in a deadline-day bid for McGrath in the summer, look to have moved to the front of the queue after seeing their bid accepted.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal