Hibernian make their move for Aberdeen target Jamie McGrath

St Mirren have accepted a player-plus-cash offer from Hibernian for Jamie McGrath.

The Daily Record has reported McGrath, who has held talks with Aberdeen about signing a pre-contract, is heading to Easter Road for talks after Saints accepted an offer of £150,000 with Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic also included in the deal.

Saints have accepted the deal rather than risk losing McGrath for nothing in the summer despite Buddies boss Jim Goodwin’s recent admission the club had made an ‘unbelievable offer’ to try to keep the player at Paisley.

Hibs have money to spend following the recent sale of Martin Boyle to Al-Faisaly of Saudi Arabia and are McGrath can help fill the void in the wide area following Boyle’s departure.

Aberdeen ended negotiations with McGrath earlier in the window after the player stalled on accepting the club’s offer but were back in the frame with a late bid to bring 25 year-old McGrath to Pittodrie.

However, Hibs, who failed in a deadline-day bid for McGrath in the summer, look to have moved to the front of the queue after seeing their bid accepted.