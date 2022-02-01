Willie Miller: Retaining Calvin Ramsay great for Aberdeen as the teen star will only get better

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenager Calvin Ramsay remaining at Pittodrie beyond the January transfer window is great news for Aberdeen.

Ramsay was linked with a host of big clubs with Italian top-flight Bologna making a failed bid.

English Premier League clubs like Leeds United, Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Leicester City were also linked with teen.

There is no doubt Ramsay has a very bright future.

However, Aberdeen supporters, and the club, can enjoy his talents for a while yet.

When developing a young talent, the ideal scenario is to get a sustained period of appearances for a few seasons before securing a large transfer fee.

When you lose an exciting youngster before they have a decent number of games under their belt, the club and fans are denied their talents.

Ramsay’s development will continue at Aberdeen.

I have no doubt the clubs interested in the 18-year-old will continue to remain keen if the teen maintains his high levels of performance and development.

Ramsay is still in his breakout year with Aberdeen and he has to cope with the speculation that will continue to surround him.

Right-back Ramsay is a real talent that has got everybody excited in terms of his quality and range of distribution, certainly going forward.

He is still young and has a lot to learn, but the signs are there that the future is extremely bright.

I would hope that future will be with Aberdeen for a number of years.

If Ramsay continues to progress, and it looks as though he will, then he will start to push for international honours with Scotland.

The hope is that Aberdeen will have Ramsay for two or three seasons, so that the club and supporters can benefit from such an exciting talent.

When that big offer comes in after that period, he will have repaid that development system with performances on the pitch and a transfer fee.

It is a real compliment to the work that goes on in the Aberdeen youth development system that a player like Ramsay has emerged.

A host of Premier League clubs were interested in Ramsay and on his current trajectory that move to the English top-flight will come in the future.

In the short time he has been in the Aberdeen first team, Ramsay has shown enough to indicate he could make an impact in the English top-flight.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney are recent examples of Scottish full-backs that have cemented themselves as first team regulars in the Premier League.

There is no reason why Ramsay should not be thinking along those lines in the future.

Obviously there is a tremendous amount of hard work ahead of Ramsay to reach that level.

However, Robertson and Tierney are great examples for anyone looking for inspiration to take their career forward and hit the heights.

You have to set your sights as high as you possibly can. Robertson and Tierney are examples of a target Ramsay should be aiming for in his career.

If you get close to it then it is not bad, if you equal it that is sensational.

The early signs are he is capable of doing it, but there is a lot of graft to get there.

If he has that drive and dedication, it is possible.

While Ramsay is still at Pittodrie, now the window has closed Ryan Hedges has exited Aberdeen.

No one can blame Hedges for grabbing the chance to potentially play in the English top-flight.

Hedges, who was out of contract at Aberdeen at the end of the season, signed on at Championship Blackburn until 2025.

Blackburn are currently second in the Championship.

Hedges was an exciting player for Aberdeen and was a real professional throughout the speculation on his future.

Hedges played a big part in the resurgence in form Aberdeen had in December.

What the Dons must do now is have the recruitment process so that a player of that quality can take his place.

Thank you @aberdeenfc for the past 2 1/2 years playing for this great club. Thank you to all the fans, staff and players for everything during my time here and I wish the team every success for the future ⚽️❤️ https://t.co/upzWdY5Qy3 — Ryan Hedges (@RyanHedges95) January 30, 2022

Aberdeen spreading their net

Aberdeen’s move to sign young talent from overseas is an exciting development that could be significant if it works out.

Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen is set to make his delayed Aberdeen debut against Ross County in Dingwall tonight.

Signed from ADO Den Haag, winger Besuijen was the second overseas signing in January following the addition of American midfielder Dante Polvara.

They are examples of a strategy the club clearly want to put in place.

Aberdeen’s plan will be to take these players with real potential and get value for them in the first team.

And, if they develop even further, potentially selling them on for a profit.

You don’t go for players from overseas and want them to be anywhere other than the first team.

Expanding the scouting network is interesting and potentially exciting

It is early days yet to comment on how successful it will be, as we have yet to see Besuijen and Polvara in action.

Besuijen arrives not only with potential, but recent pedigree – having racked up more than 50 appearances for ADO Den Haag.

He made 30 appearances last season in the Dutch Eredivisie as a teenager.

At just 20 years old, Aberdeen have signed Besuijen at an early age and can reap the rewards from his development.

In his 25 games in the Dutch second-tier this season, Besuijen has scored six times and pitched in with 10 assists.

He looks like he is ready to come in and make an immediate impact. Aberdeen will be hoping that begins at Ross County tonight.

Dons’ away mentality must improve

Aberdeen have to approach tonight’s Premiership clash at Ross County with the right mentality.

The Reds’ poor away form this season continued with a disappointing 1-0 loss at St Mirren in Paisley.

They gave Aberdeen a valuable lesson in what to expect in these games.

St Mirren had a tactical plan in mind for the Dons and they couldn’t cope with that.

It’s all about how you approach these games. I’ve been in them myself.

The team must be fully focused early on, make sure everything is positive and the mental approach is right.

You have to accept it will be a tough game and you will have to fight your corner before you can get on top.

At times it is not all about passing the ball, but about the mental approach.

Then you take it from there.

You give the opposition respect and accept they will put you under pressure in various ways. And you have to find a way to fight through that and get results.

Certainly that wasn’t the case at St Mirren and there will have to be a better mental approach to take on Ross County.

It’s not going to be easy and you just have to look at Ross’ County’s 3-3 draw with Rangers at the weekend for proof of that.

That result against the league leaders proves Ross County are a team that can cause anyone problems.

If Aberdeen are not at the top of their game they will not come away from Dingwall with anything.

If the Dons get it right and secure a win then have to try to push towards catching Hearts.

The Tynecastle side are in third spot and Aberdeen must look to charge them down.