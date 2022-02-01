Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis relieved January transfer window ‘uncertainty’ is over

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis is relieved the uncertainty and chaos of the January transfer window is now over.

The 34-year-old dislikes the winter window and was delighted when it finally slammed shut at midnight.

For Lewis, January represents 31 days of speculation and the fear of losing top players late on with little time to replace them.

He dislikes the way transfer speculation can hang over players during a key period of the season.

The club captain reckons the mid-season window is a ‘logistical nightmare’ for clubs and managers.

Lewis experienced the uncertainty of the window first hand this month when Aberdeen were linked with a pre-contract move for St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark.

Now the window has closed, the veteran keeper is relieved Aberdeen’s full focus can return to match action – starting at Ross County tonight.

He said: “I don’t like the January window, I’ve never thought it’s a great thing really.

“From a player point of view, there is that uncertainty.

“Anyone who has got a move or interest in them, when the window shuts, that goes away for a while.

“Now there will be no more games played with that hanging over people.

“I’m sure managers and football clubs don’t like it, especially when it gets to the last day and people are trying to take some of your stronger players away from you. And giving you a matter of hours to replace them.

“I’m sure there are a lot of contingency plans in place for a lot of clubs. But logistically it is just a nightmare for them.

“Thankfully that’s not my job.

“Mine is going to be contributing to a win at Ross County and that’s what I’ll be focusing on.

“Our focus is on getting three points there.”

Transfer deadline day… and a game

Aberdeen had not only transfer deadline day to contend with, where they only made the loan signing of Celtic’s Adam Montgomery, but also preparation for tonight’s clash in Dingwall.

The Reds are desperate to improve a dismal away record that has yielded just two wins in 11 Premiership matches on the road.

Ross County underlined how tough they can be Dingwall when drawing 3-3 with Premiership leaders Rangers at the weekend.

The threat of Ross County away

Lewis watched coverage of the match live at the club’s Cormack Park training complex with the Dons’ management and his team-mates.

They were able to watch the action as Aberdeen’s home clash with St Johnstone was postponed due to safety concerns due to Storm Malik.

Ross County netted a last-gasp equaliser six minutes into injury time to secure a point against Rangers.

Lewis said: “For long periods in the second half, it didn’t look like Ross County weren’t going to get back into it.

“However, they did and that shows a lot of character from their point of view.

“It is always pleasing to get a late goal, so they will be confident.

“Ross County have improved their results.

“I’m sure it will be a tough game and we will have to be ready for it.

“I know Malky Mackay (Ross County manager) because I have played under him (at Cardiff City) and I played with his assistant, Don Cowie.

“They will have Ross County well drilled, working hard and up for the battle.

“They were on Saturday and they will be again on Tuesday.”

Postponement the right call

Aberdeen were denied an immediate opportunity to bounce back from the dire performance at St Mirren when the game was postponed on Saturday.

The game was called off due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium.

Lewis said: “Given the circumstances, it was the right decision.

“For safety and other reasons as well.

“I don’t think it would have been a particularly attractive game in these conditions.

“We wouldn’t have been able to take a dead ball for a start, because the ball would have just rolled away.

❌ MATCH POSTPONED! Today’s match against St Johnstone has been postponed due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium. pic.twitter.com/74nHmNojiO — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 29, 2022

“Nobody likes playing in gale-force winds and in particular goalkeepers and centre-halves, who enjoy it the least.

“The right decision was made and it gave the boys a rest and made sure we are okay for Ross County.”