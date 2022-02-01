Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis relieved January transfer window ‘uncertainty’ is over

By Sean Wallace
February 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis in action.
Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis in action.

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis is relieved the uncertainty and chaos of the January transfer window is now over.

The 34-year-old dislikes the winter window and was delighted when it finally slammed shut at midnight.

For Lewis, January represents 31 days of speculation and the fear of losing top players late on with little time to replace them.

He dislikes the way transfer speculation can hang over players during a key period of the season.

The club captain reckons the mid-season window is  a ‘logistical nightmare’ for clubs and managers.

Lewis experienced the uncertainty of the window first hand this month when Aberdeen were linked with a pre-contract move for St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark.

Now the window has closed, the veteran keeper is relieved Aberdeen’s full focus can return to match action – starting at Ross County tonight.

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis warms up ahead of the 2-1 defeat of Dundee.

He said: “I don’t like the January window, I’ve never thought it’s a great thing really.

“From a player point of view, there is that uncertainty.

“Anyone who has got a move or interest in them, when the window shuts, that goes away for a while.

“Now there will be no more games played with that hanging over people.

“I’m sure managers and football clubs don’t like it, especially when it gets to the last day and people are trying to take some of your stronger players away from you. And giving you a matter of hours to replace them.

“I’m sure there are a lot of contingency plans in place for a lot of clubs. But logistically it is just a nightmare for them.

“Thankfully that’s not my job.

“Mine is going to be contributing to a win at Ross County and that’s what I’ll be focusing on.

“Our focus is on getting three points there.”

Joe Lewis during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park,

Transfer deadline day… and a game

Aberdeen had not only transfer deadline day to contend with, where they only made the loan signing of Celtic’s Adam Montgomery, but also preparation for tonight’s clash in Dingwall.

The Reds are desperate to improve a dismal away record that has yielded just two wins  in  11 Premiership matches on the road.

Ross County underlined how tough they can be Dingwall when drawing 3-3 with Premiership leaders Rangers at the weekend.

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis applauds the fans at full time after the 2-1 defeat of Dundee.

The threat of Ross County away

Lewis watched coverage of the match live at the club’s Cormack Park training complex with the Dons’ management and his team-mates.

They were able to watch the action as Aberdeen’s home clash with St Johnstone was postponed due to safety concerns due to Storm Malik.

Ross County netted a last-gasp equaliser six minutes into injury time to secure a point against Rangers.

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis and David Bates after the 2-0 defeat of Livingston.

Lewis said: “For long periods in the second half, it didn’t look like Ross County weren’t going to get back into it.

“However, they did and that shows a lot of character from their point of view.

“It is always pleasing to get a late goal, so they will be confident.

“Ross County have improved their results.

“I’m sure it will be a tough game and we will have to be ready for it.

“I know Malky Mackay (Ross County manager) because I have played under him (at Cardiff City) and I played with his assistant, Don Cowie.

“They will have Ross County well drilled, working hard and up for the battle.

“They were on Saturday and they will be again on Tuesday.”

Postponement the right call

Aberdeen were denied an immediate opportunity to bounce back from the dire performance at St Mirren when the game was postponed on Saturday.

The game was called off due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium.

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis makes a diving stop in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Lewis said: “Given the circumstances, it was the right decision.

“For safety and other reasons as well.

“I don’t think it would have been a particularly attractive game in these conditions.

“We wouldn’t have been able to take a dead ball for a start, because the ball would have just rolled away.

“Nobody likes playing in gale-force winds and in particular goalkeepers and centre-halves, who enjoy it the least.

“The right decision was made and it gave the boys a rest and made sure we are okay for Ross County.”

 

