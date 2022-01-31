Aberdeen bid to bring Celtic defender Adam Montgomery north on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are closing in on a deadline day deal for Celtic defender Adam Montgomery.

The 19-year-old left-back is set to seal a move to Pittodrie on loan for the rest of the season.

Former Dons boss Derek McInnes had been keen on bringing Montgomery to Kilmarnock, but the move has stalled.

Aberdeen have now made a move to bring the teenager, who has made 18 appearances for the Hoops this season – including in a Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland – to Pittodrie, and are working on completing the deal before tonight’s midnight deadline.

Montgomery’s arrival at the Dons would give Jack MacKenzie competition for the left-back slot and also free up Jonny Hayes to push forward to his traditional attacking winger role.

The Dons need to strengthen their attacking options following the departure of Ryan Hedges, Niall McGinn and Austin Samuels this month and the injury to Marley Watkins.