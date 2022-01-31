Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen bid to bring Celtic defender Adam Montgomery north on loan

By Paul Third
January 31, 2022, 5:18 pm Updated: January 31, 2022, 5:24 pm
Adam Montgomery is nearing a move to Aberdeen
Aberdeen are closing in on a deadline day deal for Celtic defender Adam Montgomery.

The 19-year-old left-back is set to seal a move to Pittodrie on loan for the rest of the season.

Former Dons boss Derek McInnes had been keen on bringing Montgomery to Kilmarnock, but the move has stalled.

Aberdeen have now made a move to bring the teenager, who has made 18 appearances for the Hoops this season – including in a Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland – to Pittodrie, and are working on completing the deal before tonight’s midnight deadline.

Montgomery’s arrival at the Dons would give Jack MacKenzie competition for the left-back slot and also free up Jonny Hayes to push forward to his traditional attacking winger role.

The Dons need to strengthen their attacking options following the departure of Ryan Hedges, Niall McGinn and Austin Samuels this month and the injury to Marley Watkins.

