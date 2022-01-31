Aberdeen confirm loan capture of Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have landed Celtic’s Adam Montgomery on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The 19-year-old, who has made 18 appearances for the Hoops’ first team this term – including in a Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland in July – has primarily played at left-back for his parent club.

He has been added by Reds boss Stephen Glass on deadline day in an attempt to bolster his defensive ranks and will provide another option to youth academy graduate Jack MacKenzie at full-back.

So far this season, attacker Jonny Hayes and midfielder Dean Campbell have filled in when MacKenzie has been missing from the Dons line-up.

Montgomery, who has three Scotland Under-21s caps, arrives at Pittodrie having recently extended his deal with Celtic until 2025.

Aberdeen gaffer Glass said: “We’re pleased Adam has opted to join us at Pittodrie for the rest of the season.

“His arrival will provide some added flexibility to the squad as he can play in a number of positions.

“He is a player with great potential and someone who we feel will add value to the squad for the second half of the campaign.

“The club has previously enjoyed success with the loan of Ryan Christie from Celtic and we’re confident this move will be as successful.”

Montgomery will be in the Dons squad for Tuesday’s Premiership match against Ross County in Dingwall.