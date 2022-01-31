Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen confirm loan capture of Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery

By Ryan Cryle
January 31, 2022, 8:37 pm Updated: January 31, 2022, 8:45 pm
Celtic's Adam Montgomery and Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes during the cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium on October 03, 2021, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Celtic's Adam Montgomery and Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes during the cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium on October 03, 2021, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Aberdeen have landed Celtic’s Adam Montgomery on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The 19-year-old, who has made 18 appearances for the Hoops’ first team this term – including in a Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland in July – has primarily played at left-back for his parent club.

He has been added by Reds boss Stephen Glass on deadline day in an attempt to bolster his defensive ranks and will provide another option to youth academy graduate Jack MacKenzie at full-back.

So far this season, attacker Jonny Hayes and midfielder Dean Campbell have filled in when MacKenzie has been missing from the Dons line-up.

Montgomery, who has three Scotland Under-21s caps, arrives at Pittodrie having recently extended his deal with Celtic until 2025.

Aberdeen gaffer Glass said: “We’re pleased Adam has opted to join us at Pittodrie for the rest of the season.

“His arrival will provide some added flexibility to the squad as he can play in a number of positions.

“He is a player with great potential and someone who we feel will add value to the squad for the second half of the campaign.

“The club has previously enjoyed success with the loan of Ryan Christie from Celtic and we’re confident this move will be as successful.”

Montgomery will be in the Dons squad for Tuesday’s Premiership match against Ross County in Dingwall.

