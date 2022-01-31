Aberdeen target Jamie McGrath leaves St Mirren for Wigan on deadline day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath – who had been targeted by Aberdeen – has joined Wigan Athletic.

Playmaker McGrath, who was set to be out of contract with the Buddies in the summer, had been pursued by Aberdeen across multiple windows, but has moved south of the border for a fee understood to be £100,000.

The Dons were in talks with the Republic of Ireland international over a pre-contract agreement earlier in the month, but discussions broke down.

And McGrath, who had also been chased by Hibs, has now penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Latics.

Aberdeen’s deadline day appears set to end with just one new addition at Pittodrie – with Celtic youngster Adam Montgomery joining on loan until the end of the season.

Rising right-back star Calvin Ramsay, however, will remain with the Dons until at least the summer, despite interest from Premier League sides and bids from Italian Serie A outfit Bologna during January.