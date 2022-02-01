‘Gaping gaps’ – Fans react to Aberdeen’s transfer business after January window slams shut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The January transfer window closed on Monday with Aberdeen making just one deadline day deal – something which left many Dons fans perplexed.

Stephen Glass’ squad was bolstered ahead of tonight’s Premiership clash at Ross County with the arrival of Celtic wideman Adam Montgomery.

Dons fans debated whether the 19-year-old’s loan move was a positive or negative. With the versatile left-sided player tied to the Hoops until 2025, he is unlikely to make a permanent move to Pittodrie, and could play – and develop – ahead of the Reds’ own homegrown talent over the next few months.

Chairman Dave Cormack, Glass and the Aberdeen staff, including director of football Stephen Gunn, head of recruitment Darren Mowbray and former Celtic captain Scott Brown, clearly felt there was a gap in the squad for a player who can be deployed on the left-side of attack or at full-back, though.

However, another area of the squad there appeared to be a clear hole was upfront, with Christian Ramirez – a goalscoring hit after signing from Houston Dynamo in the summer – the only senior striker on Aberdeen’s books.

No secondary striking option was forthcoming on Monday, with a couple of potential signings understood to have fallen down late in the day, and so the issue remains.

It means only Montgomery, as well as Dutch wideman Vicente Besuijen and US college midfielder Dante Polvara – who has undergone hernia surgery – were added in January.

Here’s how the fans reacted to a window many seem to think left the club in a weaker position:

No new striker to support Ramirez

While the odd Twitter user seemed content with the Dons’ business in January, with @RossDavidson16 saying: “The squad looks pretty good to me, more than capable”, many pointed to the lack of back-up for frontman Ramirez as Aberdeen try to chase down their top-six rivals in the hunt for Europe.

On Facebook, Enrico Tortolano, didn’t mince his words about the Dons’ failure to bring in another striker, saying: “No proven goal scorer in tells its own story about the lack of ambition.”

Under another post, the same user wrote: “Absolutely scandalous we didn’t bring another striker to the club. Ramirez is ok without being brilliant. Just assume no US college team has a striker we can get for peanuts.”

Another, Andrew Robb – was among those who expressed fears over what could happen if Ramirez is ruled out for any period of time – adding: “Ridiculous that we haven’t strengthened the front line. A Ramirez injury away from real trouble.”

Andy Simpson, below, was more reflective.

Although ‘disappointed’, he questioned whether there were any obvious striking candidates available:

Obviously disappointed but there isn't anyone out there that is knocking the goals in that would be within our budget. Griffiths comes to mind but he would be a huge risk. — Andy Simpson (@dan4540) February 1, 2022

However, Scott Wisely wrote on Twitter: “If Ramirez gets crocked, we literally don’t have another striker. Criminal.”

In response to no new forward coming in, this user called for bit-part players Connor McLennan, a youth academy graduate who has now made 100 appearances for the club, and forgotten man Matty Kennedy to help ease Ramirez’s burden from the flanks:

We are in big trouble if Ramirez gets injured, amazed we didn’t bring in another striker, even on loan…..Really need Kennedy and McLennan to impact games for us. Besides that squad is OK. — Graham Cox (@grahamkcox) February 1, 2022

Six players out, but only three in

Zooming out from the specific issue around back-up for Ramirez, many fans pointed to Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass claiming the club would be ‘stronger’ by the end of the transfer window.

Six players – Niall McGinn (released and joined Dundee), Ryan Hedges (sold to Blackburn Rovers), Austin Samuels (loan terminated), Jack Gurr (released and returned to US), Matty Longstaff (loan terminated) and Ronald Hernandez (sold to Atlanta United) – left for good in January. Although four of those players barely kicked a ball for the Dons, only seeing three signings come in and the squad numbers being lower than they were in December is a bone of contention for some supporters.

Writing on Facebook, Ian Fulton said: “Totally underwhelming transfer window and worse off than before! Where is the exciting attacking football promised? Certainly not by this depleted squad.”

In a similar vein, Neil Gray added:

Multiple NEW signings are needed at the club and not just loans to give rival young players first team experience. We are 3 players down on physical bodies alone. Aobviously wr are trying to give youth a chance have gone too far the other way (imho) — Neil Gray (@NeilGray74) February 1, 2022

Grant Donald, meanwhile, was slightly stronger in his complaint:

Probably the best response is pathetic. Apparently we were going to exit the transfer window stronger!!! 6 players out, 3 in. Definitely not the case — Grant Donald (@GrantIDonald) February 1, 2022

Another Twitter user @SoapyS11 said: “2 main objectives in this window and the last. 1) exit stronger – having had to ditch half of the last windows recruits then that is certainly not the case. 2) get closer to the 2 big Glasgow clubs – well that certainly hasn’t happened, we’re developing their reserves.”

Grant Heath was of a similar view:

Strong words but this window can only be seen as a failure with a few gaping gaps in the squad and a real lack of depth/quality not addressed https://t.co/VVMpqjO45U — Grant Heath (@GrantHeath95) February 1, 2022

Sean McDonald, expressing fears for how the rest of currently-sixth-placed Aberdeen’s campaign will go following a window which left him underwhelmed, added: “Can only see going backwards. No chance of European football and means less money for the club and also no attraction for decent players to come to the club either.”

Kevin Duncan, writing on the same post, said: “We’re considerably weaker, one injury away from a striker crisis and we’re developing another teams player for them. The club is an absolute shambles from top to bottom.”

Addition of Celtic’s Adam Montgomery

As a few of the comments included above alluded to, many Aberdeen fans were unhappy to see a Celtic youth player, in the shape of Montgomery, brought in on loan.

Some users appeared to question how the move serves the Dons’ stated aim of developing their own young talent.

On Facebook, David Craig said: “Magic. Developing yet another team’s players.”

Graeme Charlton added: “Very underwhelmed, improving their players, way to go Dons.”

Mike Turner then said: “So he won’t be able to play against Celtic. So why bother. Time to buy players not kids from another team on loan.”

Develop our own talent 🙄 — Aurora_Borealis 🎯 (@DerekBlackley) January 31, 2022

Dons’ approach made financial sense

Despite a large proportion of negative responses to Aberdeen’s January window transfer dealings, some supporters have backed what they view as a sensible financial approach from the club’s hierarchy, including chairman Cormack, following the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under another Facebook post, George Webster said: “Do people not remember the losses that was made during Covid. The people who deferred wages who will want their money. He (chairman Dave Cormack) was upfront about the losses, he would say it was a good window, got people off the wage bill that was in on loans, got a “fee” for Hernandez and a fee for Hedges, released McGinn freeing up his wages and brought in three players, only forking out a fee for the Dutch boy. Don’t know about the Montgomery one, if it’s loan fee and wages. I was disappointed in the window, but deep down know they are trying to balance the books, probably waiting to see where we are at the end of the season before we spend.”

A post from Kenneth Easton on Twitter, labelling Aberdeen’s approach financially savvy, also won support from fellow fan Gordon Mackay:

The eleven on the park all the matters the way people going on think it was the end of the world still put out a good eleven — Gordon Mackay (@gordonmackay83) February 1, 2022