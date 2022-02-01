Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County strike back to earn 1-1 draw against Aberdeen

By Andy Skinner
February 1, 2022, 9:40 pm Updated: February 1, 2022, 10:31 pm
Ross Callachan celebrates netting for Ross County against Aberdeen.
Ross Callachan celebrates netting for Ross County against Aberdeen.

Ross County battled back to secure a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen in a close-fought encounter in Dingwall.

Neither side could find the breakthrough in an uneventful first half, however the game burst into life just three minutes after the interval when the returning Jonny Hayes put the Dons ahead.

Jonny Hayes celebrates with Scott Brown after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall.

The lead lasted only five minutes before County levelled through Ross Callachan. The Dons looked the likelier to net a winner but both sides had to be content with the point.

On a night in which the majority of Premiership matches finished as draws, the result keeps both teams where they started the night. Aberdeen remain sixth, while County continue to occupy 10th spot.

County made three changes from the side which struck late to draw 3-3 with Rangers at the weekend. Goalkeeper Ash Maynard-Brewer failed to recover from a facial injury he suffered late in the game, while Jack Baldwin was also ruled out. Harry Paton dropped to the bench, with Ross Laidlaw, Keith Watson and Dominic Samuel drafted in.

The Dons were back in action following the postponement of their home match with St Johnstone at the weekend. Stephen Glass also made three changes from the side which went down 1-0 to St Mirren last Tuesday. Ryan Hedges had since departed for Blackburn Rovers, while Teddy Jenks and Dean Campbell also dropped out.

That meant a debut for Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen, while Hayes returned from injury and Dylan McGeouch also came in from the start.

Aberdeen’s Vicent Besuijen makes his debut against Ross County.

It was the Dons who threatened first, with a pinpoint Calvin Ramsay free-kick finding the head of Lewis Ferguson whose near post effort forced a strong diving save by Laidlaw.

Besuijen looked eager to make his presence felt early in the game, with a delivery from the right cut out by Laidlaw with Christian Ramirez lurking.

The Staggies looked to impose their own attacking threat on the visitors, with a Joseph Hungbo free-kick from a wide left position well off target on the quarter-hour mark.

Supporters from both sides, along with Staggies manager Malky Mackay, joined in on a minute’s applause on 17 minutes to show support for winger Regan Charles-Cook, who was the victim of online racist abuse following the Rangers game.

Dominic Samuel and Scott Brown tussle for possession.

Chances became limited as the first-half went on, however the Reds threatened on 28 minutes when Funso Ojo was given time to strike at goal from the edge of the box, with his effort well cut out by Laidlaw.

Ferguson was next to try his luck three minutes later, but struck his powerful effort just wide.

At the other end, the Staggies were struggling to recreate the level of threat they had shown in previous games. Their best first half chance came on 35 minutes when Charles-Cook was released by Samuel’s diagonal ball before he saw his effort cut out by Joe Lewis, with Jordan White’s follow-up cleared off the line by Scott Brown.

Following a first half which the Dons had shaded, Glass’ men took the lead just three minutes after the interval. It was an excellent goal, with Brown sending a ball over the top which picked out the run of Hayes. The Irishman got in behind half-time substitute Connor Randall, before hammering an effort across Laidlaw and in off the far post.

Jonny Hayes scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen away at Ross County.

The Dons were buoyed by their breakthrough, with Besuijen unfortunate to see a deflected strike from distance clawed away by Laidlaw moments later.

Hungbo was booked for simulation by Alan Muir on 51 minutes, as County looked to hit back. The Staggies did restore parity two minutes later however. Charles-Cook cut in from the left before seeing a shot blocked, which spun into the path of Callachan to rifle home a first-time strike.

Ross Callachan nets the equaliser against Aberdeen.

The game had burst truly into life, with play flowing from end-to-end.

Aberdeen enjoyed the best of the goalmouth action in the final stages though. A swift Aberdeen breakaway saw Ramirez release Ojo, whose effort was blocked behind by Watson, while Brown nodded a Hayes free-kick wide of target.

Hayes came inches away from netting his second goal on 75 minutes with a fizzing strike from distance which brushed the roof of Lewis’ net, while Ramirez brought a smart save from Laidlaw from the edge of the box.

County’s best late chance fell to substitute Paton, who struck straight at Lewis after being picked out by Randall’s cross.

 

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 7; Ramsay 5 (Randall 46), Watson 6, Iacovitti 6, Vokins 6; Callachan 7, Tillson; Hungbo 7 (H Paton 66), D Samuel 6, Charles-Cook 6; White 6. Subs not used – Munro, A Samuel, Drysdale, Wright, Mackinnon.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1) – Lewis 6; Ramsay 6, McCrorie 6, Bates 6, Hayes 8; Brown 7, McGeouch 5 (Jenks 69); Besuijen 7, Ferguson 7, Ojo 6 (MacKenzie 81); Ramirez 6. Subs not used – Woods, Gallagher, Montgomery, Emmanuel-Thomas, Campbell, Ruth, Kennedy.

Referee – Alan Muir 6

Attendance – 3,343

Man of the match: Jonny Hayes

