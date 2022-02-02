Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Chris Crighton’s fan view: Aberdeen’s January transfer window could have been worse

By Chris Crighton
February 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass gives instructions to his players during Tuesday's draw with Ross County in Dingwall.
As transfer windows go, this was not a particularly exciting one for Aberdeen. Aside from some tinkering at the margins of the squad, the departure of Ryan Hedges and the accompanying arrival of Vicente Besuijen was as splashy as it got.

But the first half of last night’s Premiership card offered Dons fans a reminder there are worse ways to approach a transfer deadline than quietly.

As they peeled their eyes away from the on-field offerings and scrolled the scoresheets on their phones, the Red Army may have been faintly amused to note Callum Hendry and Bruce Anderson had been the only players to find the target in a sedate opening period around Scotland’s top flight.

For it is only 12 months since they were two of the deckchairs being shuffled frantically around Aberdeen’s less-than-titanic attack in Derek McInnes’ desperate, doomed attempt to circumnavigate the looming iceberg.

That – then as now – felt like a scattergun and panicked approach, throwing as much sharn at the wall as Aberdeen could find and hoping some of it might score a goal. This January’s activity, by contrast, appeared to be guided by some sort of philosophy, even if one could justly question whether it is quite the one so heavily advertised in the populist strategic vision.

Dutch debutants have enormous footsteps in which to walk, but, with the obvious caveat that he is not Hans Gillhaus, Besuijen showed enough here to suggest that he will be an important part of the Dons’ arsenal for years to come.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen on his debut against Ross County.

He will need some time to adjust to what is clearly a very different type of football. But time is what Aberdeen have invested in here. Sometimes steady wins the race.

And if all else fails, remember this: far worse deadline days were had than Aberdeen’s.

