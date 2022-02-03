Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass aims to open up contract talks with Jonny Hayes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass aims to open up contract talks with Jonny Hayes

By Sean Wallace
February 3, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass aims to open up contract talks with winger Jonny Hayes.

Republic of Ireland cap Hayes’ Dons deal expires at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has hit top form in recent months and netted the opener in the 1-1 draw at Ross County.

Glass insists Hayes’ ‘pure desire and will to win’ is what he is looking for in his Aberdeen team.

Hayes confirmed this week that he would ‘love to stay’ at Aberdeen and is hoping to earn a new contract.

Asked if he will open up talks with Hayes on his future, Glass said: “When Jonny is playing like that I would expect so.

“He has got an energy, a pure desire and a will to win.

“Having as many of those types in your team is what you are looking for.”

Jonny Hayes scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen away at Ross County.

Competition for left-back slot

Hayes is in his second spell at Aberdeen having returned to Pittodrie in summer 2020 following three seasons at Celtic.

The influential winger/left-back deferred his wages for the first year to push through a deal for his Dons return.

Hayes made that sacrifice as Aberdeen were facing huge financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Boss Glass has utilised Hayes at left-back at times this season.

Jack MacKenzie initially held down that left-back role but has struggled with injury in recent months.

Mackenzie, 21, returned to action for the first time in more than two months when introduced as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Ross County.

Youth academy graduate  MacKenzie last featured in the 1-0 loss to Dundee United on November 20, but was substituted at half-time.

Dean Campbell has also operated at left-back in some matches.

Celtic left-back adds further quality

In a transfer deadline day move, Glass secured teenage left-back Adam Montgomery on loan until the end of the season to add further cover to that area.

He insists Montgomery was also taken in to add more competition in that role.

Aberdeen beat off interest from Championship title-chasing Kilmarnock to land the Scotland U21 international.

Former Dons boss Derek McInnes wanted the teen, but Montgomery opted to remain in the top flight to continue his development.

Aberdeen’s new loan signing Adam Montgomery during the warm-up.

Having made his Celtic debut in May last year, Montgomery has made 20 appearances for the Parkhead club, including eight in Europe this season.

Montgomery was an unused substitute in the draw at Ross County.

Glass said: “Adam adds real competition because he can play in multiple positions.

“He has obvious qualities.

“It is an important one because Jack (Mackenzie) has not started a game since Dundee United away in November.

“Before that it was mid-October, so it has been a long time since Jack has been on a pitch for us.

“We need to make sure we have cover for Jack and there will be times when Jack is cover for Adam and Jonny.

Celtic’s Adam Montgomery and Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes battle for possession in October 2021.

“There are three players, plus Matty Kennedy, vying for that one position.

“There are a lot of players who are capable of playing in that position and it is important that competition is there.

“If we didn’t add Adam then it might have been too comfortable for some.

“They need to know they need to work hard to get in the team.”

‘We haven’t had to panic and add five or six’

Montgomery was one of three players added in the transfer window with Vicente Besuijen and Dante Polvara also signed.

Six players exited Pittodrie in the winter window.

Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers), Niall McGinn (Dundee),  Jack Gurr (Sacramento Republic) and Ronald Hernandez (Atlanta United) all transferred out.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen makes his debut in the 1-1 draw at Ross County.

Matty Longstaff (Newcastle United) and Austin Samuels (Wolves) had their season long loan deals cut short.

Glass tried to sign a striker in the January window but the club couldn’t push through a deal.

However, Glass insists he is content with the club’s transfer business as they didn’t have to ‘panic and add five or six’.

He said: “We have a lot of good players here and we believe in the group.

“The last few weeks we should have done better.

“However, we have a good group of players and we don’t lose sight of that.

“We haven’t had to panic and add five or six.

“We are comfortable where we are, knowing we need to get better, with the players knowing what they need to do.”

