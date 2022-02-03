Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass aims to open up contract talks with Jonny Hayes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass aims to open up contract talks with winger Jonny Hayes.

Republic of Ireland cap Hayes’ Dons deal expires at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has hit top form in recent months and netted the opener in the 1-1 draw at Ross County.

Glass insists Hayes’ ‘pure desire and will to win’ is what he is looking for in his Aberdeen team.

Hayes confirmed this week that he would ‘love to stay’ at Aberdeen and is hoping to earn a new contract.

Asked if he will open up talks with Hayes on his future, Glass said: “When Jonny is playing like that I would expect so.

“He has got an energy, a pure desire and a will to win.

“Having as many of those types in your team is what you are looking for.”

Competition for left-back slot

Hayes is in his second spell at Aberdeen having returned to Pittodrie in summer 2020 following three seasons at Celtic.

The influential winger/left-back deferred his wages for the first year to push through a deal for his Dons return.

Hayes made that sacrifice as Aberdeen were facing huge financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

🔴 Jonny Hayes with our goal last night. pic.twitter.com/WDHjk1tPx0 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 2, 2022

Boss Glass has utilised Hayes at left-back at times this season.

Jack MacKenzie initially held down that left-back role but has struggled with injury in recent months.

Mackenzie, 21, returned to action for the first time in more than two months when introduced as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Ross County.

Youth academy graduate MacKenzie last featured in the 1-0 loss to Dundee United on November 20, but was substituted at half-time.

Dean Campbell has also operated at left-back in some matches.

Celtic left-back adds further quality

In a transfer deadline day move, Glass secured teenage left-back Adam Montgomery on loan until the end of the season to add further cover to that area.

He insists Montgomery was also taken in to add more competition in that role.

Aberdeen beat off interest from Championship title-chasing Kilmarnock to land the Scotland U21 international.

Former Dons boss Derek McInnes wanted the teen, but Montgomery opted to remain in the top flight to continue his development.

Having made his Celtic debut in May last year, Montgomery has made 20 appearances for the Parkhead club, including eight in Europe this season.

Montgomery was an unused substitute in the draw at Ross County.

Glass said: “Adam adds real competition because he can play in multiple positions.

“He has obvious qualities.

“It is an important one because Jack (Mackenzie) has not started a game since Dundee United away in November.

“Before that it was mid-October, so it has been a long time since Jack has been on a pitch for us.

“We need to make sure we have cover for Jack and there will be times when Jack is cover for Adam and Jonny.

“There are three players, plus Matty Kennedy, vying for that one position.

“There are a lot of players who are capable of playing in that position and it is important that competition is there.

“If we didn’t add Adam then it might have been too comfortable for some.

“They need to know they need to work hard to get in the team.”

‘We haven’t had to panic and add five or six’

Montgomery was one of three players added in the transfer window with Vicente Besuijen and Dante Polvara also signed.

Six players exited Pittodrie in the winter window.

Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers), Niall McGinn (Dundee), Jack Gurr (Sacramento Republic) and Ronald Hernandez (Atlanta United) all transferred out.

Matty Longstaff (Newcastle United) and Austin Samuels (Wolves) had their season long loan deals cut short.

Glass tried to sign a striker in the January window but the club couldn’t push through a deal.

However, Glass insists he is content with the club’s transfer business as they didn’t have to ‘panic and add five or six’.

He said: “We have a lot of good players here and we believe in the group.

“The last few weeks we should have done better.

“However, we have a good group of players and we don’t lose sight of that.

“We haven’t had to panic and add five or six.

“We are comfortable where we are, knowing we need to get better, with the players knowing what they need to do.”