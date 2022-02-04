New Aberdeen signing Vicente Besuijen will be an attacking danger man, says boss Stephen Glass

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass reckons new signing Vicente Besuijen’s debut proved he will be an attacking danger man in the Premiership.

Winger Besuijen was signed on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Dutch second-tier ADO Den Haag.

The 20-year-old made a Dons debut when playing all 90 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Ross County.

Glass reckons the Dutch winger’s debut performance indicates he is ready to make an immediate impact.

Glass said: “Vicente showed he is going to be very dangerous.

“The fact he got 90 minutes as well was good, because we are not having to wait on him.

“He is in and has hit the ground running.

“Vicente definitely showed positive signs of what he can give us – pace, energy and real quality.”

Experience of Dutch top-flight action

Aberdeen beat off competition from a number of clubs to land the winger who was contracted to ADO Den Haag until summer 2023.

A former Ajax and Roma youth player, Besuijen made 30 appearances in the Dutch top-flight last season, scoring once.

ADO Den Haag were relegated last summer and the winger has made 25 appearances in the Dutch second-tier this season.

In those 25 games, he pitched in with six goals and 10 assists.

Besuijen had started in a 5-0 league loss to Roda just 72 hours before completing his switch to Pittodrie.

Straight into the starting line-up

The winger completed his transfer to the Dons on the eve of the 1-0 loss to St Mirren last week, but was unavailable for that game as his visa was not through.

When the visa cleared, the Dutch youth international was set to make his debut against St Johnstone.

That game, however, was postponed due to safety concerns during Storm Malik.

Glass praised Besuijen for integrating immediately into the starting line-up, despite limited time training with the Reds.

He said: “It was the first time he has played with the lads.

“He did not have the opportunity to really train with us properly and do 11 v 11 things and develop partnerships with the right-back on one side or the left back on the other.

“We didn’t even get a chance to play a practice match either.

“So to be on the pitch and play 11 versus 11 with his teammates, I think he showed what he is capable of.”

A draw but no ground lost in league

Besuijen was one of three January signings with American midfielder Dante Polvara, 21, secured from Georgetown University.

Polvara is currently sidelined.

Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery was also secured on loan until the end of the season on transfer deadline day.

The 19-year-old was an unused substitute in the draw in Dingwall.

Glass was disappointed to let a lead slip against Ross County as the Reds yet again failed to win away from home.

Aberdeen have won just twice in 12 away Premiership games this season.

However, with their main rivals also drawing, a silver lining was that Aberdeen did not lose any ground in the Premiership standings.

Aberdeen sit sixth in the Premiership table, 14 points behind third-placed Hearts.

Glass’ side have a game in hand on the Tynecastle outfit.

Aberdeen trail fourth -laced Motherwell by four points and are two behind Hibs in fifth.

They also have played a game less than Hibs and the Steelmen.

Next up for the Reds is a trip to Livingston on Saturday as they look to arrest the concerning away form.

Glass said: “We wanted to go to Ross County and win, but a lot of teams don’t.

“I felt we had the team that could do it and the performance should have done it.

“I don’t want to be too positive after not winning, but not losing ground was important for us.

“We want to keep looking up the way so it is important we get back to winning ways at Livingston on Saturday.”