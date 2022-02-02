Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell set to move to Kilmarnock on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell is set to complete a loan move to Kilmarnock.

The 20-year-old was linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers, Forest Green Rovers and Port Vale during the January transfer window.

Rochdale and Leyton Orient had also been credited with an interest in bringing the midfielder south of the border for the rest of the season.

But, according to a report in the Scottish Daily Express, Campbell is set to link up with former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock.

Campbell, who is under contract until the end of next season, has made 14 appearances for the Dons this season, starting seven league games.

The loan deal could be finalised in time for Campbell to feature in Kilmarnock’s Championship encounter with Arbroath on Friday night.