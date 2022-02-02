Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell set to move to Kilmarnock on loan

By Danny Law
February 2, 2022, 10:52 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 10:53 pm
St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy and Aberdeen left-back Dean Campbell battle for the ball.
Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell is set to complete a loan move to Kilmarnock.

The 20-year-old was linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers, Forest Green Rovers and Port Vale during the January transfer window.

Rochdale and Leyton Orient had also been credited with an interest in bringing the midfielder south of the border for the rest of the season.

But, according to a report in the Scottish Daily Express, Campbell is set to link up with former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock.

Campbell, who is under contract until the end of next season, has made 14 appearances for the Dons this season, starting seven league games.

The loan deal could be finalised in time for Campbell to feature in Kilmarnock’s Championship encounter with Arbroath on Friday night.

