Joe Harper: Fans left disappointed by low-key January window at Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I can understand why Aberdeen fans are disappointed not to see more new faces at Pittodrie in January. I am, too.

But I don’t believe it is in the club’s best interests to go bringing in players just for the sake of having extra bodies in the squad.

I also would not want to see the club spending beyond their means either.

The fans are bristling at seeing just three young players coming in, but I don’t have an issue with the signing of Vicente Besuijen, Dante Polvara and Adam Montgomery.

I was hoping to see some experience added to the team, especially at the back. When I look at the season so far, what stands out for me is the lack of communication in defence.

The backline is crying out for a shouter, an old head to take charge and organise. I think that would go a long way to improving the club’s clean sheet record.

I can understand why the fans were hoping for another striker to come on board, too, especially after seeing Ryan Hedges, Niall McGinn and Austin Samuels leave the club last month.

Selling Ryan Hedges would also have been a tough decision to make, but with Stephen Glass believing the player wanted to leave the club is right to take what it can get from Blackburn for the player.

But with Hedges now gone and Marley Watkins also expected to miss the six remaining games this month, it has left the Dons thin on options.

Christian Ramirez would certainly have been grateful for the support.

️- Why didn't Aberdeen sign a back-up striker in January, and what's next?🤔

– Can they get a much-needed away win at Livi? ⚽️🔴👂Listen to our Northern Goal podcast now:

Apple: https://t.co/Lf7aEKWOdy

Spotify: https://t.co/Q7ws7gAtj5 pic.twitter.com/OcNiKZvAh6 — EveningExpress Sport (@ee_sport) February 3, 2022

He has been an isolated figure in recent weeks and he would have welcomed having a foil to play off.

I think back to my time at the club when I had the likes of Drew Jarvie to bounce off and I appreciate the hard work my strike partners put in over the years to make my job easier.

Ramirez is an old-fashioned poacher. I see that when I watch him play. He is the guy making the runs in the box and following in every shot.

What he is not getting enough of is service.

The fans can see it and I have no doubt the management team can see it, too.

Glass spoke of how hard the club worked to get a striker in right up to the deadline on Monday, but they just could not get any of their targets over the line.

January is traditionally a really tough month for clubs and 2022 has not been any different as far as the Dons are concerned.

We’re not aware of the financial situation at the club and they are right not to throw money away if they are not sure the player coming in is the right one.

Scottish clubs in particular tend to shop in the loan market or for players who have become free agents at this time of year.

More often than not players have become free agents for a reason – namely they are not playing at the club which let them go.

Time for JET to prove himself

It is time for Jay Emmanuel-Thomas to prove himself at Pittodrie.

The transfer window has now closed and, with the reduced options available to Stephen Glass, JET finds himself with an opportunity to show he should be involved more for the Dons.

He is a talented player, but his contribution has not been what is required at Aberdeen so far.

There have been lots of flicks and back heels, but Aberdeen need him to be a big powerful centre forward, not a player dropping deep.

He needs to play through the middle and give guys like Christian Ramirez someone to play off.

If Glass and his coaching staff believe they have enough to get them up to third or fourth in the second half of the season, then they are going to need players like JET, who has been on the bench for large parts of the campaign, to step up and prove themselves.

Perhaps a more direct approach is required all round in games. I’m all for getting the ball forward early and winning second balls high up the pitch.

I see lots of patient build-up play in games, but mixing it up and being a little more direct can work, too.

Besuijen debut offers promising signs for Dons

It is only one game, but the early signs are encouraging for Vicente Besuijen.

The winger had a lively debut in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Ross County and I saw enough in the game to suggest he can be a good addition to the squad.

He is quick, clearly likes to drive forward and get balls into the box.

Victoria Park in Dingwall was not the ideal venue to make your debut, given how tight the pitch is there, but once he settles in he could become a real fans favourite in the second half of the season.