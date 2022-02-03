Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell has a point to prove after making a loan move to Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell has a point to prove after making a loan move to Kilmarnock

By Paul Third
February 3, 2022, 10:46 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 12:16 pm
Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell has joined Kilmarnock on loan
Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell has joined Kilmarnock on loan

Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell insists he will use his loan spell at Kilmarnock to show he can be a first-team regular at the Dons next season.

The 20-year-old has linked up with former Dons boss Derek McInnes at Rugby Park after joining the Championship challengers on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Campbell is excited about his new challenge and is determined to use his opportunity to prove himself.

He said: “This loan spell will give me the chance to challenge myself, playing regular football, in a tough league. I want to go and make a real contribution to the team as they still have much to play for this season.

“My goal is to return to Pittodrie to continue my development and be ready to make an impact next season.”

Glass urges Campbell to make most of his opportunity

Dons boss Stephen Glass hopes the midfielder can make the most of his chance to play regular football.

He said: “Dean is at an important stage of his career and, for the benefit of Dean, and for Aberdeen next season, he is heading out on loan to play competitive football at a good level.

“Despite his young age, Dean has been in and around the first team for quite a number of years now, but this will be his first loan spell.

“It is a great opportunity for him to go and show the quality that he has.”

McInnes pleased to reunite with Campbell

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes believes Campbell can fill the void of a vital left-sided role at Rugby Park.

The former Aberdeen boss said: “Dean is a good size and very technical and he’s left-sided. We don’t have a left-footed central midfield player and I felt that was really important.

“I felt that was a priority position that we had targeted to try and bring in.

“If I’d thought at the start of the window when I first arrived that we could get Dean added to the squad or someone like him then I’d have been delighted with that.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to work with him again. He’s got a lot of good attributes and I’m sure he’ll fit right in.”

McInnes added: “Dean is a player I’ve known for a long time. I gave him his debut at the age of 16 for Aberdeen against Celtic and he’s always been someone I’ve had a high regard for.

“He’s probably found game time a bit more of a challenge, so I think we’re getting a player with relatively good experience for someone so young.

“He’s got that added motivation of coming and getting more regular minutes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal