Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell has a point to prove after making a loan move to Kilmarnock

Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell insists he will use his loan spell at Kilmarnock to show he can be a first-team regular at the Dons next season.

The 20-year-old has linked up with former Dons boss Derek McInnes at Rugby Park after joining the Championship challengers on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Campbell is excited about his new challenge and is determined to use his opportunity to prove himself.

Welcome to Killie, Dean The Dons midfielder is reunited with Derek McInnes

He said: “This loan spell will give me the chance to challenge myself, playing regular football, in a tough league. I want to go and make a real contribution to the team as they still have much to play for this season.

“My goal is to return to Pittodrie to continue my development and be ready to make an impact next season.”

Glass urges Campbell to make most of his opportunity

Dons boss Stephen Glass hopes the midfielder can make the most of his chance to play regular football.

He said: “Dean is at an important stage of his career and, for the benefit of Dean, and for Aberdeen next season, he is heading out on loan to play competitive football at a good level.

“Despite his young age, Dean has been in and around the first team for quite a number of years now, but this will be his first loan spell.

“It is a great opportunity for him to go and show the quality that he has.”

McInnes pleased to reunite with Campbell

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes believes Campbell can fill the void of a vital left-sided role at Rugby Park.

The former Aberdeen boss said: “Dean is a good size and very technical and he’s left-sided. We don’t have a left-footed central midfield player and I felt that was really important.

“I felt that was a priority position that we had targeted to try and bring in.

“If I’d thought at the start of the window when I first arrived that we could get Dean added to the squad or someone like him then I’d have been delighted with that.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to work with him again. He’s got a lot of good attributes and I’m sure he’ll fit right in.”

McInnes added: “Dean is a player I’ve known for a long time. I gave him his debut at the age of 16 for Aberdeen against Celtic and he’s always been someone I’ve had a high regard for.

“He’s probably found game time a bit more of a challenge, so I think we’re getting a player with relatively good experience for someone so young.

“He’s got that added motivation of coming and getting more regular minutes.”