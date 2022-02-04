Aberdeen have free agent signing options on their radar, confirms boss Stephen Glass

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Stephen Glass confirmed Aberdeen have potential free agent signing options on the radar.

Glass recently refused to rule out raiding the free agent market for a new striker.

Aberdeen attempted to sign a striker in the January transfer window, but could not push a deal through.

Players currently unregistered to a club remain an option and Glass confirmed the Reds are looking at a ‘couple of things’.

United States international Christian Ramirez, on 12 goals this season, is Aberdeen’s only fit out-and-out striker.

Attacker Marley Watkins is sidelined by injury until March.

On free agents, Glass said: “There’s a couple of things out there we’re looking at at the moment.

“To see if we can do it and see if we’re attractive to those players as well.

“It’s a two-way street.

“There’s limited numbers of these guys around.

“But it’s something we’d like to do.”

Former Dons striker in scoring form

Aberdeen’s lack of striker back-up for Ramirez will come into sharp focus when facing Livingston away on Saturday.

Former Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson will line up for Livi, having netted 10 goals already this season.

Pittodrie youth academy graduate Anderson, 23, rejected the offer of a new Aberdeen contract last summer to exit Pittodrie.

He had been on loan at Ayr United in the first half of last season before being sent to Hamilton for the second half.

On leaving the Dons, Anderson subsequently penned a three-year deal with Livingston.

He netted against Aberdeen in Livi’s 2-1 loss in August last year at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Glass insists Anderson chose to move on from Pittodrie to secure guaranteed first team action.

Rather than be frustrated at a former player hitting scoring form, Glass is delighted to see an ex-Dons youngster thrive.

Glass said: “There was an opportunity to stay, but Bruce chose to leave because he felt there was something better for him.

“We all like Bruce and knew what he could become.

“But at the age he was at, he’d been on the periphery for too long.

“It was pretty much about allowing him to go out and get games.

“He goes to a club, gets the number nine jersey, and is told he’ll be one of the main centre-forwards.

“I think that was attractive to him.

“It’s good to see. Bruce didn’t leave on bad terms.

“If you see a young, local guy doing well, it’s good.”

Anderson made a sensational debut when coming off the bench to net an injury-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Rangers on August 5, 2018.

Following that memorable debut, much was expected of the striker.

However, he struggled to secure regular game time at Aberdeen and netted only two more goals.

He made just four starts for Aberdeen with a further 35 appearances off the bench.

Glass said: “Davie (Martindale, Livingston manager) has looked to Bruce a couple of times against us and he has done well.

“Bruce is a good player. He needed somewhere where he was going to play regularly.

“He’s found that.

“He’s done really well. It’s no surprise to us.

“He wanted the challenge of being there, of being one of the top boys.

“I think he’s thriving, which, for the club, is good to see.

“You never know what happens further down the line.

“We like to see boys who have come through the system here go and have good careers.

“We’re pleased for him.”

Glass vows to improve away form

Anderson will be one of the main obstacles to Aberdeen improving on their dismal away form this season.

The Dons have won just twice in 12 Premiership games on the road.

Glass accepts that return is not acceptable.

He said: “We’ve not won often enough away from home, there’s no getting away from it.

“We were disappointed after the Ross County game (1-1), especially after taking the lead, which is something we have not done often enough.

“I would 100 percent look at that as two points dropped

“We’ve got an opportunity to put that right and people can say we’re looking up the way and away form is not an issue coming into a period where three of the next five are away.

“Livingston are one of the teams we’ve done particularly well against, but it’s important that it continues.

“Davie will have his players in our faces and desperate to win.

“We know what he’s capable of driving his team on to.

“They’re capable of beating everybody in this league.”

Lightning can strike twice in Livi

Aberdeen’s previous trip to Livingston was in August last year when Jack MacKenzie netted an injury time winner in a 2-1 victory.

That late goal moved Aberdeen joint top with two wins from the opening two league games of the season.

Only Hearts and Hibs had also won their first two Premiership fixtures.

It would be another four months before Aberdeen, currently sixth in the table, would win away from home again.

Glass said: “We’re looking to go down and replicate the amount of points we took that day.

“We had a good spirit about the group and I think we were in a really busy period of games at that point.

“We’re away to come into a busy time, too. There’s no excuse for not going down there, performing and winning.”