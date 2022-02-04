Aberdeen have free agent signing options on their radar, confirms boss Stephen Glass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen have free agent signing options on their radar, confirms boss Stephen Glass

By Sean Wallace
February 4, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is continuing to target the American market.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is continuing to target the American market.

Boss Stephen Glass confirmed Aberdeen have potential free agent signing options on the radar.

Glass recently refused to rule out raiding the free agent market for a new striker.

Aberdeen attempted to sign a striker in the January transfer window, but could not push a deal through.

Players currently unregistered to a club remain an option and Glass confirmed the Reds are looking at a ‘couple of things’.

United States international Christian Ramirez, on 12 goals this season, is Aberdeen’s only fit out-and-out striker.

Attacker Marley Watkins is sidelined by injury until March.

Stephen Glass tried to get another striker to support Christian Ramirez

On free agents, Glass said: “There’s a couple of things out there we’re looking at at the moment.

“To see if we can do it and see if we’re attractive to those players as well.

“It’s a two-way street.

“There’s limited numbers of these guys around.

“But it’s something we’d like to do.”

Former Dons striker in scoring form

Aberdeen’s lack of striker back-up for Ramirez will come into sharp focus when facing Livingston away on Saturday.

Former Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson will line up for Livi, having netted 10 goals already this season.

Pittodrie youth academy graduate Anderson, 23, rejected the offer of a new Aberdeen contract last summer to exit Pittodrie.

Bruce Anderson, a product of Aberdeen’s academy, scored against the Dons in Livngston’s 2-1 loss in August.

He had been on loan at Ayr United in the first half of last season before being sent to Hamilton for the second half.

On leaving the Dons, Anderson subsequently penned a three-year deal with Livingston.

He netted against Aberdeen in Livi’s 2-1 loss in August last year at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Glass insists Anderson chose to move on from Pittodrie to secure guaranteed first team action.

Rather than be frustrated at a former player hitting scoring form, Glass is delighted to see an ex-Dons youngster thrive.

Glass said: “There was an opportunity to stay, but Bruce chose to leave because he felt there was something better for him.

“We all like Bruce and knew what he could become.

“But at the age he was at, he’d been on the periphery for too long.

“It was pretty much about allowing him to go out and get games.

“He goes to a club, gets the number nine jersey, and is told he’ll be one of the main centre-forwards.

“I think that was attractive to him.

“It’s good to see. Bruce didn’t leave on bad terms.

“If you see a young, local guy doing well, it’s good.”

Bruce Anderson makes it 2-0 for Aberdeen in a Premiership clash against Livingston in December 2019.

Anderson made a sensational debut when coming off the bench to net an injury-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Rangers on August 5, 2018.

Following that memorable debut, much was expected of the striker.

However, he struggled to secure regular game time at Aberdeen and netted only two more goals.

He made just four starts for Aberdeen with a further 35 appearances off the bench.

Glass said: “Davie (Martindale, Livingston manager) has looked to Bruce a couple of times against us and he has done well.

“Bruce is a good player. He needed somewhere where he was going to play regularly.

“He’s found that.

“He’s done really well. It’s no surprise to us.

“He wanted the challenge of being there, of being one of the top boys.

“I think he’s thriving, which, for the club, is good to see.

“You never know what happens further down the line.

“We like to see boys who have come through the system here go and have good careers.

“We’re pleased for him.”

Glass vows to improve away form

Anderson will be one of the main obstacles to Aberdeen improving on their dismal away form this season.

The Dons have won just twice in 12 Premiership games on the road.

Glass accepts that return is not acceptable.

He said: “We’ve not won often enough away from home, there’s no getting away from it.

“We were disappointed after the Ross County game (1-1), especially after taking the lead, which is something we have not done often enough.

Ross County’s Regan Charles-Cook (L) and Johnny Hayes (R) battle in the 1-1 Premiership draw in Dingwall.

“I would 100 percent look at that as two points dropped

“We’ve got an opportunity to put that right and people can say we’re looking up the way and away form is not an issue coming into a period where three of the next five are away.

“Livingston are one of the teams we’ve done particularly well against, but it’s important that it continues.

“Davie will have his players in our faces and desperate to win.

“We know what he’s capable of driving his team on to.

“They’re capable of beating everybody in this league.”

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 against Ross County.

Lightning can strike twice in Livi

Aberdeen’s previous trip to Livingston was in August last year when Jack MacKenzie netted an injury time winner in a 2-1 victory.

That late goal moved Aberdeen joint top with two wins from the opening two league games of the season.

Only Hearts and Hibs had also won their first two Premiership fixtures.

The joy of having fans at games. Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie celebrates his late winner against Livingston.

It would be another four months before Aberdeen, currently sixth in the table, would win away from home again.

Glass said: “We’re looking to go down and replicate the amount of points we took that day.

“We had a good spirit about the group and I think we were in a really busy period of games at that point.

“We’re away to come into a busy time, too. There’s no excuse for not going down there, performing and winning.”

