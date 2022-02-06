Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter confident of a good result against Hibernian at third time of asking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter confident of a good result against Hibernian at third time of asking

By Sophie Goodwin
February 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women host Hibernian at Balmoral Stadium for the second time season this weekend. Picture by Kath Flannery
Aberdeen Women host the Hibees at Balmoral in the sides’ third meeting of the season, and co-boss Emma Hunter is confident her side can pull off a good result.

She is hoping it will be third time lucky as the last two meetings between the sides have both ended in Hibs’ favour, but only by slim margins.

In their first SWPL 1 meeting back in October, Hibs won 1-0, and followed that up with a 2-0 win just two weeks later as they dumped the Dons out of the SWPL Cup at the quarter-final stage.

However, Hunter feels ther side are now in a better place to take points against the top flight’s fourth-placed side.

She said: “We’ve got a bit of momentum with the two back-to-back wins and scored quite a few goals so that’s brought a bit of confidence and a spring in our step.

“This game is a good opportunity for us because we’re back home and have a decent run of games at Balmoral, so we’re looking forward to it.

“Hibs are a really good team and we’ve got a lot of respect for them, but at the same time the last two games against them there’s not been much in it and we’ve not conceded a lot of goals.

“And equally I think we’ve got a little bit more strength in terms of our firepower as well, so I’m actually really confident that we can get something out of it.

“We know Hibs are struggling a wee bit in terms of injuries and only had four on the bench in their game against St Johnstone, so maybe it’s an opportunity for us to have a go at them this time.”

Good decision-making will be key

While she might be feeling confident, Hunter knows  Aberdeen still need to do their talking on the pitch and put in a top-drawer performance against Dean Gibson’s side.

The co-boss believes that if they are to have any success from the game, the Dons must put in a good defensive shift to thwart any threat from the Hibees.

“We need the energy to defend and doing so out of possession is more important than in possession sometimes in SWPL 1,” Hunter explained.

“Defensively we need to be compact. We’ve not been happy with some of the goals we’ve conceded this season, so we still always need to work on that.

“We need that energy and need to be hungry for those first and second balls. It seems silly to say it, but intelligence is so important and your decision making, especially out of possession, needs to be right.”

Goals haven’t been an issue as of late for Aberdeen, having scored 10 in their last three games, but Hunter knows clear-cut opportunities might be more difficult to come by against a top side like Hibs.

She added: “We need to take our chances and hit them on the break, that’s something always been really good at – hitting teams on the counter attack.

“If we can absorb a lot of pressure and hit them on the counter, I think that’s something we can get a lot of success out of.”

Aberdeen Women v Hibernian kicks off at 4pm at Balmoral Stadium.

