Republic of Ireland international James McClean says he persuaded Jamie McGrath to opt for Wigan instead of Aberdeen

By Danny Law
February 4, 2022, 2:20 pm
Jamie McGrath.
Republic of Ireland international James McClean says he persuaded midfielder Jamie McGrath to choose Wigan Athletic over a move to Aberdeen.

McGrath was heavily linked with a move to Pittodrie during the January transfer window but opted to make the switch from St Mirren to Wigan on deadline day.

He will line up alongside his Republic of Ireland teammate McClean at the Latics.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, McClean revealed he played a key role in convincing the 25-year-old to move south of the border.

Wigan are sitting second in English League One – three points behind leaders Rotherham United but with two games in hand.

James McClean convinced his Republic of Ireland teammate Jamie McGrath to move to Wigan. 

McClean said: “The club rang me asking what he was like.

“Jamie was close to signing for Aberdeen.

“I talked him out of signing for them.

“He was nervous about it because he’s such a nice lad.

“Aberdeen were putting pressure on him to sign that day and I said ‘there’s a good thing going here, if you don’t feel Aberdeen is right, trust yourself and hold off’.”

McClean added: “Throughout deadline day I was in touch with him and thankfully it got done.

“Jamie is a good player, he can play in a number of positions, he’s an intelligent footballer and he’s made a really big impact with Ireland in the autumn.

“He’s done brilliantly in Scotland and he’s going to really help us in the coming weeks and months.”

 

