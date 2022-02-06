Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admits he is under pressure to turn around form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admits he is under pressure to turn around form

By Sean Wallace
February 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Livingston's Ayo Obileye puts his side 1-0 up against Aberdeen.
Livingston's Ayo Obileye puts his side 1-0 up against Aberdeen.

Boss Stephen Glass admits he is under pressure after Aberdeen crashed into the Premiership bottom six.

The Dons’ abysmal away form continued with a 2-1 loss at Livingston.

Aberdeen’s troubles on the road is becoming increasingly damaging as the Reds have won just twice in 13 away games in the Premiership this season.

A sizeable travelling support made their frustration clear during the game and booed at full-time at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Glass says he and the Dons will have to take that criticism on the chin as after such a poor performance  ‘you leave yourself open to whatever comes your way’.

Struggling Aberdeen have taken just two points from a possible 12 since the Premiership resumed after the winter break last month.

Glass accepts the pressure is on to turn around the Reds’ ailing fortunes.

However he insists the heat has been on to deliver results since the day he was appointed Dons boss in March last year.

He said: “I’m under pressure every day of my life at this club so it is nothing new.

“They (supporters) see a team that was pretty poor in the first half and they made their feelings known.

“That is normal in a big club.

“You want your team to produce results and performances that don’t encourage reactions like that.

“When you have a performance like that you are open to whatever is coming your way.”

 Livingston’s Christian Montano tackles Aberdeen’s Adam Montgomery.

Two wins in 13 away league games

Aberdeen were overtaken by Dundee United in the table who took their place in the top six.

It was another miserable away trip for the Dons and their supporters.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson goes down in the box looking for a penalty against Livingston.

The Dons have the second worst away form in the Premiership – with only bottom side Dundee taking less points on the road.

On the away form, Glass said: “We didn’t produce away from home again so you get that chucked at you as well.”

Dropping into the bottom six

The Dons added just three new signings in the January transfer window.

The lack of activity has been criticized by many fans, especially with Aberdeen’s lowly league position.

Glass has refused to rule out raiding the free agent market to sign reinforcements.

Aberdeen were deservedly 2-0 down to goals from Ayo Obileye and Alan Forrest either side of half-time.

Livingston’s Keeper Max Stryjek collides with Aberdeen’s David Bates

After a terrible opening hour the Dons rallied, slightly, and netted through Christian Ramirez.

However it was too little too late and Glass warned his players they must start performing from the start of games.

Aberdeen are next in action when hosting league leaders Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Glass said: “The approach wasn’t good enough up until the last 20 minutes.

“The game should be on the line from the start.

“The mentality of a top player is the game is on the line from the start.

“But it was feeling that it was more on the line when we were 2-0 down.

“It has to be like that from minute one.

“They have to produce it from minute one.  That is the mentality of a top professional.”

Livingston’s Jack Fitzwater clears the ball away from Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez

Dons without Brown and Lewis

Aberdeen were without keeper Joe Lewis who was taken ill on the morning of the game.

No.2 Gary Woods came in for the club captain.

Glass said: “Joe took ill on the morning.

“We got notification in the middle of the morning.”

Team skipper Scott Brown also dropped to the bench and his influence in the heart of midfield was missed.

Livingtson’s Jack Fitzwater holds onto a falling Vicente Besuijen

‘We didn’t do enough on the day’

In a fiery clash referee Kevin Clancy handed out 13 cards, including a caution for Glass.

Livingston’s Cristian Montano was dismissed in the 82nd minute for a second booking.

Glass said: “As a group of players we didn’t produce enough on the day.

“It has happened too many times.”

