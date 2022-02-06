Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admits he is under pressure to turn around form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Stephen Glass admits he is under pressure after Aberdeen crashed into the Premiership bottom six.

The Dons’ abysmal away form continued with a 2-1 loss at Livingston.

Aberdeen’s troubles on the road is becoming increasingly damaging as the Reds have won just twice in 13 away games in the Premiership this season.

A sizeable travelling support made their frustration clear during the game and booed at full-time at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Glass says he and the Dons will have to take that criticism on the chin as after such a poor performance ‘you leave yourself open to whatever comes your way’.

Struggling Aberdeen have taken just two points from a possible 12 since the Premiership resumed after the winter break last month.

Glass accepts the pressure is on to turn around the Reds’ ailing fortunes.

However he insists the heat has been on to deliver results since the day he was appointed Dons boss in March last year.

He said: “I’m under pressure every day of my life at this club so it is nothing new.

“They (supporters) see a team that was pretty poor in the first half and they made their feelings known.

“That is normal in a big club.

“You want your team to produce results and performances that don’t encourage reactions like that.

“When you have a performance like that you are open to whatever is coming your way.”

Two wins in 13 away league games

Aberdeen were overtaken by Dundee United in the table who took their place in the top six.

It was another miserable away trip for the Dons and their supporters.

The Dons have the second worst away form in the Premiership – with only bottom side Dundee taking less points on the road.

On the away form, Glass said: “We didn’t produce away from home again so you get that chucked at you as well.”

Dropping into the bottom six

The Dons added just three new signings in the January transfer window.

The lack of activity has been criticized by many fans, especially with Aberdeen’s lowly league position.

Glass has refused to rule out raiding the free agent market to sign reinforcements.

Aberdeen were deservedly 2-0 down to goals from Ayo Obileye and Alan Forrest either side of half-time.

After a terrible opening hour the Dons rallied, slightly, and netted through Christian Ramirez.

However it was too little too late and Glass warned his players they must start performing from the start of games.

Aberdeen are next in action when hosting league leaders Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Glass said: “The approach wasn’t good enough up until the last 20 minutes.

“The game should be on the line from the start.

“The mentality of a top player is the game is on the line from the start.

“But it was feeling that it was more on the line when we were 2-0 down.

“It has to be like that from minute one.

“They have to produce it from minute one. That is the mentality of a top professional.”

Dons without Brown and Lewis

Aberdeen were without keeper Joe Lewis who was taken ill on the morning of the game.

No.2 Gary Woods came in for the club captain.

Glass said: “Joe took ill on the morning.

“We got notification in the middle of the morning.”

Team skipper Scott Brown also dropped to the bench and his influence in the heart of midfield was missed.

‘We didn’t do enough on the day’

In a fiery clash referee Kevin Clancy handed out 13 cards, including a caution for Glass.

Livingston’s Cristian Montano was dismissed in the 82nd minute for a second booking.

Glass said: “As a group of players we didn’t produce enough on the day.

“It has happened too many times.”