Aberdeen are ‘in the trenches’ and must fight to get out, warns stand-in skipper Ross McCrorie

Stand-in skipper Ross McCrorie has warned Aberdeen are “in the trenches” and will have to battle to get out.

McCrorie insists the Reds are “too nice” after a 2-1 loss at Livingston dropped them into the Premiership bottom six.

It was another miserable away day for the Reds who have won just two of 13 Premiership matches on the road this season.

Aberdeen have taken just two points from a possible 12 since the Premiership resumed following the winter break.

McCrorie accepts the Dons’ lowly league position is not good enough for a team with aspirations of European qualification.

Aberdeen face a pivotal week starting with a home Premiership clash with league leaders Celtic on Wednesday.

The Reds then face Motherwell away in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

McCrorie warned Aberdeen must toughen up rapidly.

He said: “We are in the trenches now and need to battle more.

“We are too nice and we need to start being more of a team together.

“There were a few words spoken at the end of the game and we are in a difficult position right now.

“We stick together and we will get ourselves out of it.”

Aberdeen drop to seventh spot

Aberdeen have dropped to seventh in the Premiership table and are just three points ahead of 10th placed Ross County.

McCrorie said: “It’s not where we want to be.

“Come the end of the season we want to be up near the top end.

“There is a big game coming up on Wednesday and we need to pick ourselves up and go again.

“We cannot feel sorry for ourselves. We need to stand up as team.”

Damaging away Premiership form

Only bottom side Dundee have a poorer away record than Aberdeen in the Premiership this season.

Aberdeen have taken just nine points from a possible 39 on the road.

Dundee have collected five points from 36 away from home.

McCrorie said: “That record is not good enough.

“Our performance at Livingston and then St Mirren (1-0 loss) the previous week wasn’t good enough away from home.

“The consistency needs to be there.

“We need to be putting in a top performance week in week out and hopefully we can pick ourselves up and get that.”

Frustration of Aberdeen supporters

The sizeable Aberdeen travelling support made their frustrations clear at another disappointing away day.

McCrorie said: “The fans have got every right to be frustrated with the performance and the results.

“It has not been the standard we expect at a club like Aberdeen.

“We should be up challenging at the top end of the table.

“There is a frustration there.

“We are an experienced bunch and there are a lot of top players.

“It is time we start getting results and picking up points to get us up the table.”

Call for a 90 minute performance

McCrorie was made captain against Livingston due to the absence in the starting XI of team captain Scott Brown and club captain Joe Lewis.

Brown was an unused substitute whilst Lewis was ruled out having taken ill on the morning of the game.

Aberdeen were 2-0 down before Christian Ramirez netted his 13th goal of the season midway through the second half.

McCrorie, 23, said: “It wasn’t anywhere near the standard for Aberdeen as the performance wasn’t there until the last 20 minutes.

“It shouldn’t take us that long to get going in a game.

“When you come to a place like Livingston it is going to be a battle and we never matched them.

“It took us until about 50 to 60 minutes to actually get going and play a good bit of football attacking wise.

“We need to rectify that and put in a full 90 minute performance.”