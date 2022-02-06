Aberdeen are ‘in the trenches’ and must fight to get out, warns stand-in skipper Ross McCrorie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen are ‘in the trenches’ and must fight to get out, warns stand-in skipper Ross McCrorie

By Sean Wallace
February 6, 2022, 10:30 pm
Stand-in skipper Ross McCrorie has warned Aberdeen are “in the trenches” and will have to battle to get out.

McCrorie insists the Reds are “too nice” after a 2-1 loss at Livingston dropped them into the Premiership bottom six.

It was another miserable away day for the Reds who have won just two of 13 Premiership matches on the road this season.

Aberdeen have taken just two points from a possible 12 since the Premiership resumed following the winter break.

McCrorie accepts the Dons’ lowly league position is not good enough for a team with aspirations of European qualification.

Aberdeen face a pivotal week starting with a home Premiership clash with league leaders Celtic on Wednesday.

The Reds then face Motherwell away in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

McCrorie warned Aberdeen must toughen up rapidly.

Livingston’s Ayo Obileye puts his side 1-0 up against Aberdeen.

He said: “We are in the trenches now and need to battle more.

“We are too nice and we need to start being more of a team together.

“There were a few words spoken at the end of the game and we are in a difficult position right now.

“We stick together and we will get ourselves out of it.”

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson goes down in the box looking for a penalty against Livingston.

Aberdeen drop to seventh spot

Aberdeen have dropped to seventh in the Premiership table and are just three points ahead of 10th placed Ross County.

McCrorie said: “It’s not where we want to be.

“Come the end of the season we want to be up near the top end.

“There is a big game coming up on Wednesday and we need to pick ourselves up and go again.

“We cannot feel sorry for ourselves. We need to stand up as team.”

Livingtson’s Jack Fitzwater holds onto a falling Vicente Besuijen

Damaging away Premiership form

Only bottom side Dundee have a poorer away record than Aberdeen in the Premiership this season.

Aberdeen have taken just nine points from a possible 39 on the road.

Dundee have collected five points from 36 away from home.

Livingston’s Jack Fitzwater clears the ball away from Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez

McCrorie said: “That record is not good enough.

“Our performance at Livingston and then St Mirren (1-0 loss) the previous week wasn’t good enough away from home.

“The consistency needs to be there.

“We need to be putting in a top performance week in week out and hopefully we can pick ourselves up and get that.”

Frustration of Aberdeen supporters

The sizeable Aberdeen travelling support made their frustrations clear at another disappointing away day.

McCrorie said: “The fans have got every right to be frustrated with the performance and the results.

“It has not been the standard we expect at a club like Aberdeen.

“We should be up challenging at the top end of the table.

Lvingston’s Christian Montano tackles Aberdeen’s Adam Montgomery on his debut.

“There is a frustration there.

“We are an experienced bunch and there are a lot of top players.

“It is time we start getting results and picking up points to get us up the table.”

Call for a 90 minute performance

McCrorie was made captain against Livingston due to the absence in the starting XI of team captain Scott Brown and club captain Joe Lewis.

Brown was an unused substitute whilst Lewis was ruled out having taken ill on the morning of the game.

Aberdeen were 2-0 down before Christian Ramirez netted his 13th goal of the season midway through the second half.

Livingston’s Keeper Max Stryjek collides with Aberdeen’s David Bates

McCrorie, 23, said: “It wasn’t anywhere near the standard for Aberdeen as the performance wasn’t there until the last 20 minutes.

“It shouldn’t take us that long to get going in a game.

“When you come to a place like Livingston it is going to be a battle and we never matched them.

“It took us until about 50 to 60 minutes to actually get going and play a good bit of football attacking wise.

“We need to rectify that and put in a full 90 minute performance.”

