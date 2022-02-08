Aberdeen target former West Brom, Leeds and West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen target former West Brom, Leeds and West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass

By Sean Wallace
February 8, 2022, 9:41 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:28 am
Robert Snodgrass in action for West Bromwich Albion
Robert Snodgrass in action for West Bromwich Albion

Aberdeen are reportedly lining up a move for former Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass.

The 34-year-old has commanded £16 million in transfer fees during his career, but is now a free agent having left Championship West Brom.

The Dons will reportedly move for the former Scotland international if he opts to return to Scotland.

However, Hibs and Dundee would also be keen on Snodgrass, who has been capped 28 times by Scotland.

Robert Snodgrass in action for Scotland during a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against on September 9, 2019.

English clubs also tracking Snodgrass

A number of clubs in England are also understood to have Snodgrass on their radar.

Snodgrass has starred for West Ham, Leeds United, Aston Villa, Norwich City and Hull City.

It is understood if interest from clubs south of the border turns into an offer, it is likely Snodgrass will remain in England.

Aberdeen skipper Scott Brown, who is friends with Snodgrass from their time together in the Scotland squad, has put forward Aberdeen’s case.

Snodgrass made seven appearances for West Brom this season before exiting the club by mutual consent on transfer deadline day.

Robert Snodgrass of West Ham celebrates scoring his team’s equalizing goal against Everton in September 2020.

Glass targeting the free agent market

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass wants to add attacking options to his side even though the January transfer window has closed.

He recently confirmed he is targeting the free-agent market for reinforcements.

Glass is looking for an out-of-contract striker to provide back-up for Christian Ramirez.

Welsh international winger Ryan Hedges was sold to Blackburn Rovers late in the transfer window for £200,000.

Scotland’s Robert Snodgrass during the UEFA European Qualifier against Russia in Moscow on October 10, 2019,

Winger Vicente Besuijen was secured on a four-and-a-half-year contract from Dutch side ADO Den Haag during window.

Attacker Marley Watkins is currently out injured until March.

 

