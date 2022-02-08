Aberdeen target former West Brom, Leeds and West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are reportedly lining up a move for former Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass.

The 34-year-old has commanded £16 million in transfer fees during his career, but is now a free agent having left Championship West Brom.

The Dons will reportedly move for the former Scotland international if he opts to return to Scotland.

However, Hibs and Dundee would also be keen on Snodgrass, who has been capped 28 times by Scotland.

English clubs also tracking Snodgrass

A number of clubs in England are also understood to have Snodgrass on their radar.

Snodgrass has starred for West Ham, Leeds United, Aston Villa, Norwich City and Hull City.

It is understood if interest from clubs south of the border turns into an offer, it is likely Snodgrass will remain in England.

Aberdeen skipper Scott Brown, who is friends with Snodgrass from their time together in the Scotland squad, has put forward Aberdeen’s case.

Snodgrass made seven appearances for West Brom this season before exiting the club by mutual consent on transfer deadline day.

Glass targeting the free agent market

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass wants to add attacking options to his side even though the January transfer window has closed.

He recently confirmed he is targeting the free-agent market for reinforcements.

Glass is looking for an out-of-contract striker to provide back-up for Christian Ramirez.

Welsh international winger Ryan Hedges was sold to Blackburn Rovers late in the transfer window for £200,000.

Winger Vicente Besuijen was secured on a four-and-a-half-year contract from Dutch side ADO Den Haag during window.

Attacker Marley Watkins is currently out injured until March.