Sean Wallace: Alarm bells ringing as Aberdeen closer to relegation play-off zone than third spot

Aberdeen should be nervously looking over their shoulder at the chasing pack in the Premiership bottom six.

The Dons are now closer to the relegation play-off zone (10 points) than they are to third placed Hearts (14 points).

Crashing into the bottom half of the table following a dismal 2-1 loss to Livingston was bad enough.

However the fear factor for Dons supporters will be intensified by the comparison in form between Stephen Glass’ side and the teams below them.

In 2022 the Reds have mustered just two points in a run of fixtures against Rangers and St Mirren, Ross County and Livingston.

With home advantage against Rangers, the Dons should have been looking at a minimum points return of 10 from that sequence.

In stark contrast teams below Aberdeen in the table are motoring.

Livingston have taken six points from 12, St Mirren 10 from 12, and Ross County eight from 15.

St Johnstone have taken five points from 12 and are showing real signs of a revival.

These bottom six clubs have positive momentum – Aberdeen don’t.

Yet again the Dons are mired in a slump.

On current performances a bottom six battle looks more likely now than a fight for European qualification.

Of course if the Dons can rediscover their winning form shown in December the pendulum can quickly swing back in their favour.

It is, however, a big ‘if’.

There has been little on show in recent games to show that resurgence is imminent.

Hosting rampant league leaders Celtic tonight is not the ideal game when the players are clearly struggling with confidence.

However the Reds have performed far better against top six sides this campaign when the onus has not been primarily on them to go on the attack.

Emerging from the January transfer window weaker already appears to be a costly mistake.

Aberdeen are in danger of being overtaken by the pack and slipping even further down the table. Unacceptable for a club of their stature – and budget.

St Mirren and Livingston have already moved level on 29 points with Aberdeen.

Ross County are only three points behind the Reds.

Whilst Aberdeen face Celtic tonight Ross County host Livingston and St Mirren play St Johnstone.

Two of those chasing clubs could pick up three points, or all four could earn a point.

Regardless of the various permutations one thing is certain.

Unless the Dons overturn the odds by beating Celtic they will lose further ground tonight or be overtaken by some of the teams around them in the bottom six.

If Aberdeen had put a winning run together it might have tempered disappointment at a poor January transfer window.

Instead the slump has further fanned the flames of fans’ frustration.

Scrambling about post window for free-agents to fix problems that were evident before the window opened is a far from ideal scenario.

The atrocious performance in losing at St Mirren should have been a shock to the system for Aberdeen.

Noise from within Pittodrie was it would be a blip.

Yet the first hour in the 2-1 loss away to Livingston at the weekend was just as bad.

There have been suggestions this has been a rollercoaster season for the Dons.

It hasn’t. A rollercoaster delivers exciting highs before the rapid dips.

Aberdeen fans have had little excitement this season.

It has for the most part been a ride of mediocrity punctuated by depressing dips.

Away fans have suffered with just two wins in 14 domestic games on the road.

That’s a lot of time, expense and miles for minimum return.

The away form is particularly concerning as Aberdeen travel to Motherwell on Saturday in the Scottish Cup fifth round – with the game played to a finish.

This season could still be a success as the Scottish Cup bid remains alive and the Reds are, despite their slump, only four points off fourth.

Their season is in their hands but they must turn around their fortunes before it’s too late.

Would Snodgrass be match fit?

Aberdeen are interested in a potential move for free agent Robert Snodgrass following his exit from West Brom.

There is no doubting the 34-year-old’s quality and calibre.

Winger Snodgrass has amassed £16m in transfer fees during his career.

He has starred in the English top flight with West Brom, West Ham, Norwich City and Hull City.

Capped 28 times for Scotland, Snodgrass has racked up more than 400 appearances in the English top flight and Championship.

There is understood to be interest in Snodgrass from England and his preference is reportedly to remain south of the border should a bid emerge.

However if Snodgrass is keen on a switch to Aberdeen would he be fully match sharp?

He has not played a first team game since starting a 1-1 Championship draw with Middlesbrough on November 6.

That is more than three months without first team action.

Aberdeen need a player that can come in and hit the ground running immediately.

There is no time to wait for a player to get fully match sharp.

That is unfortunately the potential price when scouring the free transfer market.

Players with regular first team action are rarely free agents.

Aberdeen are also in the market for a free agent striker to support Christian Ramirez.

The United States international striker has been a strong signing and has pitched in with 13 goals.

However contrary to his ‘Superman’ nickname Ramirez is not a super-hero and cannot do it all on his own.

He needs back-up.

Eubank Jr must target Golovkin

Chris Eubank Jr should dodge any talk of a catchweight clash with Conor Benn in the hope of ultimately landing a world middleweight title shot against IBF champion Gennady Golovkin.

Eubank Jr produced an impressive performance in securing a comfortable unanimous decision defeat of Liam Williams in Cardiff.

He dropped Williams to the canvas three times in the opening four rounds.

Eubank Jr’s statement that he avoided going for a knock-out because he wanted to ‘punish him’ left a bad taste.

Neither do I buy it. If you are so dominant and feel you can get the knock-out you take it.