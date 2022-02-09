Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass praises second half shift in loss to Celtic – and demands repeat in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass praises second half shift in loss to Celtic – and demands repeat in Scottish Cup

By Sean Wallace
February 9, 2022, 10:54 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 11:14 pm
Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson celebrates making it 2-2 against Celtic.
Boss Stephen Glass praised his gutsy Dons for their battling second half performance in a 3-2 loss to Celtic.

And he has demanded a repeat of that second 45 minutes in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fifth round clash at Motherwell.

The Reds looked down and out when trailing 2-0 at the break.

Glass made a bold tactical and personnel change, admitting he feared an ‘embarrassing’ loss.

Aberdeen then hit back with two quickfire goals to level at 2-2 only to be undone by a controversial Celtic winner.

The Dons were furious when Jota’s winner was allowed to stand.

It was a goal that condemned the Reds to a costly defeat as they dropped from seventh to ninth in the Premiership table.

Christian Ramirez celebrates scoring to pull it back to 2-1.

Glass said: “I’m proud of the effort of the players in the second half.

“We kept pushing and trying. We ran them pretty close.

“There was a determination not to get beat and a will to win that was potentially missing in the first half.

“That was really there in the second half.

“There was a belief in their performance, a belief in what they are doing.

“And the energy felt different.

“Saturday (Scottish Cup) is a huge game and I think if we approach it the way we did in the second half I think we win the game.”

Aberdeen’s players surround the referee Willie Collum (L) after Jota’s winner

‘We felt an embarrassment coming’

Aberdeen were trailing 2-0 at half-time due to goals from Jota and Matt O’Riley.

Glass made two substitutions at the break and switched formation from three at the back to four.

Asked why the Dons were so improved in the second half, Glass said: “I think we felt there was an embarrassment coming if we didn’t.

Jota makes it 1-0 to Celtic against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

“The first half we didn’t get enough pressure on them high up the pitch.

“Second half we rectified it and as a result we ran them pretty close.

“We were disappointed to give away the goal as close as we did to scoring the second.”

Glass’ half-time shuffle paid off as the Reds shocked the league leaders with goals from Christian Ramirez and Lewis Ferguson.

However, within a minute of levelling, Celtic grabbed a controversial winner.

Liel Abada was offside for the winning goal and blocked Dons defender David Bates route to scorer Jota.

Glass insists he couldn’t discuss the controversial goal with referee Willie Collum after the match.

That was because fourth official Craig Napier was instructed to tell Glass not to approach the referee.

Aberdeen’s players speak to referee Willie Collum at full time

He said:  “From the side. he looks offside.

“Regardless, he fouls Bates and stops him running back to deal with Jota, who scores the goal.

“I was told before the end of the game not to go on to the pitch and speak to the referee.

“The fourth official was told to tell me not to speak to him on the pitch after the game.

“He didn’t tell both managers, he told one manager and maybe that’s because he realised he had made a mistake.

“I say it every week, I don’t want to talk about referees, but there are reasons I get asked these questions.”

