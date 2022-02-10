Aberdeen fan view: A familiar feeling for the Red Army as Dons drop to ninth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: A familiar feeling for the Red Army as Dons drop to ninth

By Chris Crighton
February 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Matt O'Riley celebrates making it 2-0 to Celtic
Matt O'Riley celebrates making it 2-0 to Celtic

Aberdeen fans will not wish to cast their minds back to mid-October, but it is becoming increasingly of relevance.

It was then, after a tenth straight game without a win, that the away section at Dens Park rang to chants suggesting the removal of Stephen Glass, its patrons fearing a lengthy relegation scrap if things did not change. Their side sat ninth.

Today, despite the false dawn which followed the darkness of that winless run and the collection of four wins in December, Aberdeen find themselves back in that position.

The points cushion which protects them from the drop zone may have been significantly padded in the meantime, but the net impact of four months of further building is zero in terms of league placings.

The question which those inside and outside Pittodrie are therefore left asking is whether there has been sufficient progress in other respects to warrant a more indulgent response now than then.

How much slack one is prepared to cut depends on the weight one gives to the many variables in a crazy game such as last night’s.

Aberdeen’s players speak to referee Willie Collum at full time after the defeat against Celtic. 

Do Aberdeen gain credit for the rousing, if unsuccessful, comeback after the interval; or is it outweighed by the insipid manner in which they virtually played themselves out of the match before it?

In other circumstances, perhaps the resilience would count in the team’s favour. Four days after another game in which they only turned on the engine after limply conceding a 2-0 lead, perhaps not.

There are many ways to lose a game, and while some are less pitiful than others, all look the same on paper. Glass’ urgent problem is that his side has tried pretty much all of them, and now sits no nearer where it needs to be than it was at its nadir last autumn.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]