Lewis Ferguson warns Aberdeen need to get their act together

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson insists the Dons need to get their act together.

Stephen Glass’ side have dropped to ninth place in the Scottish Premiership following Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

It has been a frustrating season so far for the Dons and Ferguson knows the team needs to find some sort of consistency in the final months of the campaign.

He said: “We need to get our act together and go on a run of games.

“It is pretty tight at the moment. We just need to be consistent. I have been saying that all season.

“Our home form has been pretty decent but our away form has been dreadful and that is costing us big time.

“When you go on a run then you can climb the table very quickly.

“The European spot is there to be taken. We just need to be really consistent and to start picking up points along the way.”

Dons must continue where they left off at Fir Park

Glass has challenged his players to put themselves back in the race for a European place next week but for now all eyes are on the club’s trip to Fir Park to face Motherwell in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Ferguson’s goal briefly hauled the Dons back on level terms with the Hoops at Pittodrie on Wednesday before Jota raced upfield to score the winner in the five-goal thriller and he believes a repeat of the second half display from his side is what is required on a regular basis.

He said: “The Scottish Cup is massive. We want to do well in the cups. When we set our aims at the start of the season cup runs are big for this club.

“Hopefully, we can go and put in a performance and get into the next round.

“We have to start the way we started the second period. There were a lot of positives in that second half performance.

“We changed shape and made a couple of subs at half-time. We were more aggressive and there was more belief in the side to go and press them and to keep them at bay.

“We didn’t let them knock it around. I don’t think we got anywhere near them in the first half and they knocked it about quite well to be fair.

“They always start really quickly and we knew that. We have got to start games the way we started the second half.

“We were really aggressive, got in their faces and didn’t let them play. We get ourselves back in the game but if we start like that we either draw or win the game.

“We got two goals and our press was good. We played much better and we need to take that into the weekend and to start games like that.”

Half-time changes made a difference

Aberdeen were a side transformed from the passive, almost hesitant team of the first half against Celtic after going into the break trailing 2-0.

Ferguson credits a change of formation and mentality for his side’s much improved showing in the second half on Wednesday.

He said: “Maybe it was a bit of both because at the weekend we changed from our four to five and we looked much better.

“On Wednesday, we changed from the five we changed to the four and looked much better. Sometimes the change of shape helps in some games.

“We have to get higher up the pitch and not let them enjoy the game. Teams should never come to Pittodrie and enjoy a game of football.

“The second half is what we were all about. We were aggressive and in their faces and we got our goals doing that.”

Aberdeen are due some good luck

While there is clearly room for improvement from the Dons, Ferguson also believes his side is due some good fortune after seeing decisions go against them in recent matches.

Ferguson had penalty appeals against Livingston on Saturday and against Celtic on Wednesday dismissed while the Dons were unhappy at the winning goal being allowed to stand given Liel Abada was in an offside position when he blocked David Bates as the defender tried to close down matchwinner Jota.

Ferguson said: “It is a tough one to take. We were excellent in the second half and deserved a point but to get done with a goal like that – it looks like he is offside and it looks as if there is a foul on Bates to me.

“It is harsh on the boys. At the weekend we got done by a referee’s decision and they are killing us at the minute.

“When you are not on a good run these things don’t go your way. Celtic are on a good run and it went their way and that is just the way it works.

“It is disappointing to get done with these decisions because they are outwith our control.

“We just need to move on.”