Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez ‘welcomes the pressure’ of all-or-nothing Scottish Cup clash

By Sean Wallace
February 12, 2022, 6:00 am
Christian Ramirez celebrates scoring against Celtic in midweek.
Christian Ramirez celebrates scoring against Celtic in midweek.

Striker Christian Ramirez insists Aberdeen will not buckle under the pressure of an all-or-nothing Scottish Cup clash.

The heat is on the Dons to deliver a fifth-round win at Motherwell today after a slump in form sent the Reds tumbling down the Premiership table.

Aberdeen are a lowly ninth and have taken just two points from the last 15.

The season-defining Scottish Cup tie at Fir Park is played to a finish, with penalties if required.

Failure to progress would pile even more pressure on manager Stephen Glass and the Dons.

Motherwell hold the upper-hand so far this season, having won both league games, home and away, against Aberdeen.

United States international Ramirez knows the heat is on to reach the quarter-finals.

Rather than shy away from the pressure, Aberdeen’s top scorer is ready to embrace it.

He said: “When you’re at this club, these competitions are pressure situations just like any game is and you’re expected to win and progress.

“That’s pressure we welcome.

“It was 1990 when Aberdeen last won the Scottish Cup. That’s some trivia I just learned.

“We’re excited about it and we owe Motherwell for two results this year.”

Goals keep coming despite upheaval

In the last week Ramirez has scored in back-to-back games against Livingston (2-1) then Celtic (3-2 loss) to take his season’s tally to 14 in all competitions.

Ultimately his recent goals meant nothing as the Reds lost both games as the freefall down the table continued.

Ramirez has hit 10 Premiership goals, all from open play, this season.

He sits third in the Premiership scoring chart, one behind Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) and Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County), who are both on 11 goals.

Summer signing Ramirez’s goal return is all the more impressive as he has been starved of quality service too often.

He was also forging a strong partnership with Marley Watkins until the Welsh international attacker was ruled out by injury.

Watkins has been sidelined since December 26 and is will not return until March.

Ramirez insists it has been difficult trying to adjust to the changes in personnel with players injured and others exiting.

Winger Ryan Hedges was transferred to Blackburn Rovers for £200,000 during the January transfer window.

Ramirez said: “I do think it’s been tough at times when we’ve had guys in and out of the line-up due to injury, or guys moving on, stuff like that.

“Like when Marley and I were in such good rhythm and then he went down with injury.

“We had something good going in that partnership,

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez (L) celebrates after scoring to pull it back to 2-1 against Celtic.

“It’s stuff like that which goes unnoticed at times when people are being rotated in and out.

“We’ve had guys in and out of the line up with injury and some moving on, so I’m getting used to guys.

“I just try to take the chances when I get them and hopefully there is more to come.”

Closing in on the 20-goal mark

It is hoped the January transfer window signing of winger Vicente Besuijen from Dutch second tier ADO Den Haag will help provide more chances for Ramirez.

The return of winger Matty Kennedy after eight months out due to a double stress fracture in his back will also add to the attacking options.

Ramirez was secured on a two-year contract from Houston Dynamo in the MLS last summer.

He is on course to break the 20-goal mark for this season.

Ramirez admits he has sometimes ‘floated in and out of games’, but has retained unwavering belief in his ability to convert an opportunity.

Following a frustrating spell at Houston, he made the move to Scotland in a bid to resurrect his career.

It was a leap of faith that has paid off and he has thanked his team-mates and management staff for their support.

He said: “It just feels nice to have the backing of your team and the staff which is what drove me to join Aberdeen.

“Knowing that I would have that support and that’s been proven when I’ve played.

“Sometimes I have floated in and out of games, but when I get the opportunity I put it away.

Christian Ramirez celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against St Mirren in December.

“I believe that and my team-mates believe that and it’s good to feel that and be in this position.

“Earlier in my career, where I’ve gone, it’s always been: “he doesn’t do this, he doesn’t do that and he doesn’t do enough for me”.

“At the end of the day, I just try to do what I’m good at and that’s scoring goals.”

 

