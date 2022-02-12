Veteran keeper Craig Samson answers Aberdeen SOS call for cup tie – four years after retiring

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Veteran keeper Craig Samson has answered an Aberdeen SOS and is a shock name on the Dons’ bench at Motherwell.

Samson, 37, joined the Aberdeen coaching staff earlier this week.

However, the keeper, who retired four years ago, has come to the rescue amid a goalkeeper crisis and takes his place on the bench for the Scottish Cup fifth round clash.

First choice keeper Joe Lewis is ruled out for a third successive game due to illness.

Gary Woods retains his slot in the starting line-up, having started against both Celtic (3-2 loss) and Livingston (2-1 loss).

Samson was taken in this week to support goalkeeping training as keeper coach Gordon Marshall is recovering from a knee injury.

Aberdeen confirmed teenage keeper Tom Ritchie has suffered a ‘serious injury’.

Following the injury to Ritchie, veteran Samson has been registered as a back-up goalkeeper.

As Gordon Marshall recovers from a knee injury, we can confirm that Craig Samson has this week joined the club to support goalkeeper training. Following a serious injury sustained by Tom Ritchie, Craig has also been registered as a back-up goalkeeper and is in today’s squad. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 12, 2022

Samson was recently working at Hibs but left when Jack Ross was axed, and Glass turned to the experienced keeper.

The keeper has had spells at St Mirren, Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Dundee.

Teenage full-back Calvin Ramsay drops to the bench with on loan Celtic full-back Adam Montgomery back in the starting line up.

Funso Ojo returns to the starting line-up. Dylan McGeouch also drops to the bench.