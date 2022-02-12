Veteran keeper Craig Samson answers Aberdeen SOS call for cup tie – four years after retiring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Veteran keeper Craig Samson answers Aberdeen SOS call for cup tie – four years after retiring

By Sean Wallace
February 12, 2022, 2:42 pm Updated: February 12, 2022, 2:49 pm
Aberdeen goalkeeper coach Craig Samson is named on the bench for Aberderen.
Aberdeen goalkeeper coach Craig Samson is named on the bench for Aberderen.

Veteran keeper Craig Samson has answered an Aberdeen SOS and is a shock name on the Dons’ bench at Motherwell.

Samson, 37, joined the Aberdeen coaching staff earlier this week.

However, the keeper, who retired four years ago, has come to the rescue amid a goalkeeper crisis and takes his place on the bench for the Scottish Cup fifth round clash.

First choice keeper Joe Lewis is ruled out for a third successive game due to illness.

Gary Woods retains his slot in the starting line-up, having started against both Celtic (3-2 loss) and Livingston (2-1 loss).

Samson was taken in this week to support goalkeeping training as keeper coach Gordon Marshall is recovering from  a knee injury.

Aberdeen confirmed teenage keeper Tom Ritchie has suffered a ‘serious injury’.

Following the injury to Ritchie, veteran Samson has been registered as a back-up goalkeeper.

Samson was recently working at Hibs but left when Jack Ross was axed, and Glass turned to the experienced keeper.

The keeper has had spells at St Mirren, Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Dundee.

Teenage full-back Calvin Ramsay drops to the bench with on loan Celtic full-back Adam Montgomery back in the starting line up.

Funso Ojo returns to the starting line-up. Dylan McGeouch also drops to the bench.

