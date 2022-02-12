Stephen Glass insists he won’t walk from Aberdeen – after Scottish Cup exit sees Red Army react with fury at Fir Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defiant Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists he will not walk away after crashing out of the Scottish Cup.

Glass believes he retains the backing of the chairman, board and players after the season hit another low.

The Dons boss is also confident he can haul Aberdeen out of their damaging slump.

Aberdeen’s crisis hit season hit suffered another blow with a 2-1 fifth round loss to Motherwell at Fir Park.

A travelling support in excess of 2,000 made their frustrations and anger clear at full time, confronting the Dons players and staff – who had to walk up the stand which housed the Red Army to return to their dressing room:

Nae happy, and rightly so pic.twitter.com/OTAztRfY13 — Neil (@mcbainne) February 12, 2022

US-based Dons chief Dave Cormack was at Fir Park to watch the cup exit.

Glass insists he has yet to talk to Cormack, but he is confident he retains the backing of the chairman, the Pittodrie board and his squad.

Struggling Aberdeen have only won two of their 15 away games in all domestic competitions this season.

A return of two points from a possible 15 in 2022 has sent the Dons into freefall down the Premiership to ninth spot.

Glass said: “If I didn’t think it was working, I would walk away.

“But I feel when you see the fight in the team, I think they have got enough.

“Any time the club has done well here, there has been a level of stability.

“If instability is the answer then we know what will happen.”

Yet to speak with chairman Cormack

Aberdeen grabbed the dream start when Christian Ramirez netted after three minutes.

However, they crashed out through goals from Kevin Van Veen and Connor Shields.

It is the second time this season Aberdeen have exited early from a cup competition.

They were knocked out at the first time of asking by Raith Rovers in the League Cup in August.

Asked if he had spoken to the chairman, Glass said: “I haven’t spoken to him after the game as I was amongst the players.

“Time will tell – what I am focused on is Tuesday night (v St Johnstone).

“I will protect the players as there will be a lot of flak flying about – most of it in my direction.

“I’ll protect the players and we will go again on Tuesday night to try to win the game in hand that we have got.”

‘I’ve certainly got the backing of the players’

Aberdeen have registered only five clean sheets in 34 games in all competitions this season.

The cup exit was the latest hammer blow after dropping to ninth in the table last week.

Aberdeen also had a disappointing January transfer window.

Asked again if he felt he had the backing of the chairman, Glass said: “I think I’ve got the backing of the board.

“I’ve certainly got the backing of the players, but you’re asking the question for a reason.”