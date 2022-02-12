Stephen Glass insists he won’t walk from Aberdeen – after Scottish Cup exit sees Red Army react with fury at Fir Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Stephen Glass insists he won’t walk from Aberdeen – after Scottish Cup exit sees Red Army react with fury at Fir Park

By Sean Wallace
February 12, 2022, 6:14 pm Updated: February 12, 2022, 6:24 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass during the Scottish Cup loss at Motherwell.
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass during the Scottish Cup loss at Motherwell.

Defiant Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists he will not walk away after crashing out of the Scottish Cup.

Glass believes he retains the backing of the chairman, board and players after the season hit another low.

The Dons boss is also confident he can haul Aberdeen out of their damaging slump.

Aberdeen’s crisis hit season hit suffered another blow with a 2-1 fifth round loss to Motherwell at Fir Park.

A travelling support in excess of 2,000 made their frustrations and anger clear at full time, confronting the Dons players and staff – who had to walk up the stand which housed the Red Army to return to their dressing room:

US-based Dons chief Dave Cormack was at Fir Park to watch the cup exit.

Glass insists he has yet to talk to Cormack, but he is confident he retains the backing of the chairman, the Pittodrie board and his squad.

Struggling Aberdeen have only won two of their 15 away games in all domestic competitions this season.

A return of two points from a possible 15 in 2022 has sent the Dons into freefall down the Premiership to ninth spot.

Glass said: “If I didn’t think it was working, I would walk away.

“But I feel when you see the fight in the team, I think they have got enough.

“Any time the club has done well here, there has been a level of stability.

“If instability is the answer then we know what will happen.”

Yet to speak with chairman Cormack

Aberdeen grabbed the dream start when Christian Ramirez netted after three minutes.

However, they crashed out through goals from Kevin Van Veen and Connor Shields.

It is the second time this season Aberdeen have exited early from a cup competition.

They were knocked out at the first time of asking by Raith Rovers in the League Cup in August.

Asked if he had spoken to the chairman, Glass said: “I haven’t spoken to him after the game as I was amongst the players.

“Time will tell – what I am focused on is Tuesday night (v St Johnstone).

Aberdeen’s chairman Dave Cormack and Stewart Milne (front row) during the Scottish Cup match at Motherwell.

“I will protect the players as there will be a lot of flak flying about – most of it in my direction.

“I’ll protect the players and we will go again on Tuesday night to try to win the game in hand that we have got.”

‘I’ve certainly got the backing of the players’

Aberdeen have registered only five clean sheets in 34 games in all competitions this season.

The cup exit was the latest hammer blow after dropping to ninth in the table last week.

Aberdeen also had a disappointing January transfer window.

Asked again if he felt he had the backing of the chairman, Glass said: “I think I’ve got the backing of the board.

“I’ve certainly got the backing of the players, but you’re asking the question for a reason.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal