Who’s next for the Dons? Five names in the frame to succeed Stephen Glass at Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The search is under way for a new manager at Pittodrie after Stephen Glass’ 11-month spell in charge at Aberdeen was brought to an end.

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson and former player Barry Robson, who is youth coach at the club, are expected to take charge on a caretaker basis for Tuesday’s league match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

But, after a rollercoaster season for the club under Glass, who was in his first senior management job in football, the Dons are expected to look for a more experienced replacement who can haul the club up the Premiership away from ninth place.

We assess the runners and riders likely to be in the frame for the now vacant post.

Jim Goodwin

The 40-year-old Irishman has done a sterling job with the Saints after first cutting his managerial teeth with Alloa Athletic.

Goodwin led Alloa to promotion to the Championship via the play-offs then helped keep the part-time club in the division in 2019.

The former Saints captain returned to the Buddies in the summer of 2019, replacing Oran Kearney.

Goodwin’s stock continues to rise with the Paisley club – but luring him away from St Mirren could prove costly after he signed a new three-year deal in February last year.

Neil Lennon

The two-time former Celtic manager has been out of the game since leaving the Hoops in February 2021.

The 50-year-old was interviewed for the vacant job at Sunderland, but lost out to former Hamilton boss Alex Neil for the role following Neil’s appointment at the Stadium of Light last week.

However, having managed for nine of his 11 years in Scottish football with Celtic and Hibernian, Lennon has an extensive knowledge of the top flight.

Jack Ross

Ross is another free agent after being dismissed by Hibernian, despite leading the club to the League Cup final earlier in the season.

The 45-year-old, who started his managerial career with Alloa in 2015, managed St Mirren and Sunderland before returning to Scotland to take charge at Easter Road in 2019.

His Hibs side pipped the Dons to third place in the Premiership last season and he may feel he has a point to prove after being relieved of his duties by the Edinburgh club in December 2021.

Derek Adams

The former Ross County manager has never hidden his desire to manage his hometown club one day.

But whether the timing is right for Adams to return to the club he served in two spells is right remains to be seen.

Adams faced the same wrath of the fans which Stephen Glass and his players incurred at the weekend following Bradford’s 1-0 loss to Exeter.

He is fighting to keep his job at Valley Parade, which might have several Dons fans questioning the wisdom of their club making a move for him at this time.

Darren Fletcher

Given the previous assertion Aberdeen would look for an experienced campaigner, they could of course opt for a total left-field choice in Fletcher.

The former Scotland captain is technical director at Manchester United and has been in the dugout with United boss Ralf Rangnick since December.

The chance to be a manager in his own right would prove appealing and he would be given a warm welcome at Pittodrie.

But, having just dismissed an inexperienced club manager and given the club’s need to push up the table, it would be a bold move from the Dons at this stage to go down that route again immediately.

“Aberdeen FC this morning confirms the departure of manager Stephen Glass. “Stephen has left the Dons with immediate effect alongside coaches Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo."https://t.co/BJC0ZwNdPD pic.twitter.com/0nLn1ZqaPP — EveningExpress Sport (@ee_sport) February 13, 2022