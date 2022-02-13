Who’s next for the Dons? Five names in the frame to succeed Stephen Glass at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Who’s next for the Dons? Five names in the frame to succeed Stephen Glass at Aberdeen

By Paul Third
February 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 13, 2022, 2:14 pm
Jim Goodwin has impressed at St Mirren
The search is under way for a new manager at Pittodrie after Stephen Glass’ 11-month spell in charge at Aberdeen was brought to an end.

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson and former player Barry Robson, who is youth coach at the club, are expected to take charge on a caretaker basis for Tuesday’s league match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

But, after a rollercoaster season for the club under Glass, who was in his first senior management job in football, the Dons are expected to look for a more experienced replacement who can haul the club up the Premiership away from ninth place.

We assess the runners and riders likely to be in the frame for the now vacant post.

Jim Goodwin

The 40-year-old Irishman has done a sterling job with the Saints after first cutting his managerial teeth with Alloa Athletic.

Goodwin led Alloa to promotion to the Championship via the play-offs then helped keep the part-time club in the division in 2019.

The former Saints captain returned to the Buddies in the summer of 2019, replacing Oran Kearney.

Goodwin’s stock continues to rise with the Paisley club – but luring him away from St Mirren could prove costly after he signed a new three-year deal in February last year.

Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon

The two-time former Celtic manager has been out of the game since leaving the Hoops in February 2021.

The 50-year-old was interviewed for the vacant job at Sunderland, but lost out to former Hamilton boss Alex Neil for the role following Neil’s appointment at the Stadium of Light last week.

However, having managed for nine of his 11 years in Scottish football with Celtic and Hibernian, Lennon has an extensive knowledge of the top flight.

Jack Ross

Jack Ross

Ross is another free agent after being dismissed by Hibernian, despite leading the club to the League Cup final earlier in the season.

The 45-year-old, who started his managerial career with Alloa in 2015, managed St Mirren and Sunderland before returning to Scotland to take charge at Easter Road in 2019.

His Hibs side pipped the Dons to third place in the Premiership last season and he may feel he has a point to prove after being relieved of his duties by the Edinburgh club in December 2021.

Derek Adams

Derek Adams with his League Two final medal at Wembley.

The former Ross County manager has never hidden his desire to manage his hometown club one day.

But whether the timing is right for Adams to return to the club he served in two spells is right remains to be seen.

Adams faced the same wrath of the fans which Stephen Glass and his players incurred at the weekend following Bradford’s 1-0 loss to Exeter.

He is fighting to keep his job at Valley Parade, which might have several Dons fans questioning the wisdom of their club making a move for him at this time.

Darren Fletcher

Darren Fletcher

Given the previous assertion Aberdeen would look for an experienced campaigner, they could of course opt for a total left-field choice in Fletcher.

The former Scotland captain is technical director at Manchester United and has been in the dugout with United boss Ralf Rangnick since December.

The chance to be a manager in his own right would prove appealing and he would be given a warm welcome at Pittodrie.

But, having just dismissed an inexperienced club manager and given the club’s need to push up the table, it would be a bold move from the Dons at this stage to go down that route again immediately.

