Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen not expected to be targeted by Aberdeen – as Jim Goodwin leads Jack Ross in manager race

Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen is not thought to be a target for Aberdeen to fill their vacant manager’s role as things stand.

The Dons are on the hunt for a new gaffer following the sacking of Stephen Glass on Sunday, with the search being spearheaded by chairman Dave Cormack – currently in the north-east – and director of football Steven Gunn.

At last count, the Reds were working on four to six options, however, Knutsen – who many supporters have touted as their top choice on social media – is not expected to be in the mix for the job.

Knutsen has made a name for himself in steering Bodo/Glimt from the bottom of the Norwegian top-flight to two league titles, while also guiding his side to a 6-1 Europa League victory over Joe Mourinho’s Roma earlier this season.

The 53-year-old has only worked in Norway – but has earned plenty of admirers across Europe and would be out of the Dons’ reach financially, among other barriers.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin is understood to be interested and the current frontrunner for the role. The Reds have approached the Buddies for permission to speak to the Irishman, but reports elsewhere suggest a sticking point could be the Paisley outfit’s determination to agree compensation with Aberdeen for their boss before allowing talks to take place.

Former Hibs boss Jack Ross, meanwhile, wants to return to management with the Reds, but is thought to be behind Goodwin on the Pittodrie board’s wishlist.

Ex-Scotland and Celtic player Paul Lambert, who has held several management posts south of the border, is also thought to be interested.

Derek Adams – the former Dons player who was sacked by Bradford City this morning – has been priced up by the bookies to replace Glass, whose 11-month tenure came to an end following a Scottish Cup defeat to Motherwell.

Aberdeen are keen to make an appointment as soon as possible, with Barry Robson and an interim coaching staff set to take the team for the Pittodrie Premiership clash with St Johnstone this evening, however, the process of appointing the next Dons manager is expected to take a few more days.