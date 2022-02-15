Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen not expected to be targeted by Aberdeen – as Jim Goodwin leads Jack Ross in manager race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen not expected to be targeted by Aberdeen – as Jim Goodwin leads Jack Ross in manager race

By Ryan Cryle
February 15, 2022, 2:49 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 2:56 pm
Head coach of FK Bodo/Glimt Kjetil Knutsen.
Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen is not thought to be a target for Aberdeen to fill their vacant manager’s role as things stand.

The Dons are on the hunt for a new gaffer following the sacking of Stephen Glass on Sunday, with the search being spearheaded by chairman Dave Cormack – currently in the north-east – and director of football Steven Gunn.

At last count, the Reds were working on four to six options, however, Knutsen – who many supporters have touted as their top choice on social media – is not expected to be in the mix for the job.

Knutsen has made a name for himself in steering Bodo/Glimt from the bottom of the Norwegian top-flight to two league titles, while also guiding his side to a 6-1 Europa League victory over Joe Mourinho’s Roma earlier this season.

The 53-year-old has only worked in Norway – but has earned plenty of admirers across Europe and would be out of the Dons’ reach financially, among other barriers.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin is understood to be interested and the current frontrunner for the role. The Reds have approached the Buddies for permission to speak to the Irishman, but reports elsewhere suggest a sticking point could be the Paisley outfit’s determination to agree compensation with Aberdeen for their boss before allowing talks to take place.

Former Hibs boss Jack Ross, meanwhile, wants to return to management with the Reds, but is thought to be behind Goodwin on the Pittodrie board’s wishlist.

Jim Goodwin.

Ex-Scotland and Celtic player Paul Lambert, who has held several management posts south of the border, is also thought to be interested.

Derek Adams – the former Dons player who was sacked by Bradford City this morning – has been priced up by the bookies to replace Glass, whose 11-month tenure came to an end following a Scottish Cup defeat to Motherwell.

Aberdeen are keen to make an appointment as soon as possible, with Barry Robson and an interim coaching staff set to take the team for the Pittodrie Premiership clash with St Johnstone this evening, however, the process of appointing the next Dons manager is expected to take a few more days.

