St Mirren compensation for manager Jim Goodwin will not be a deal breaker for Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are continuing in the bid to land St Mirren’s Jim Goodwin as their next manager despite an approach to talk to him being rejected.

The Dons had an approach to open talks with Goodwin knocked back by the Paisley club.

St Mirren are adamant a compensation package, understood to be £250,000, must be agreed before granting permission to talk to Goodwin.

It is understood that rejection and potential pay-out will not be a deal breaker for Aberdeen as talks continue over a potential compensation package.

Goodwin tops a short-list drawn up by chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board to succeed sacked Stephen Glass.

He still has two years left to run on his current contract having signed an extension in February 2021.

The Dons board want a new manager in place quickly and the interview process is set to be ramped up in the next few days.

United States-based Cormack was at Pittodrie to watch the Dons draw 1-1 with Premiership bottom side St Johnstone.

Interim boss Barry Robson stepped up from the U18s to take charge for Tuesday’s game and said he was proud of the side’s second half performance.

Robson insists he has been given no indication if he will be in the dugout again or not for Saturday’s Premiership trip to Motherwell.

Robson said: “You can see a team that has had a hard time of it lately and are lacking a little in confidence.

“When St Johnstone scored the goal you could see that lack of confidence at that time.

“However, we grew into the game and in the second half I was proud of them.

“The amount of chances we created, we played the whole half in their half.”

No clarity on Robson for weekend

Asked if he would take the team for Saturday, Robson said: “Who knows?”

Aberdeen have had a number of applicants for the vacant position, but want to talk with Goodwin, who is also understood to be keen on a move to Pittodrie.

There are other options for the Dons should Goodwin not work out.

Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen is not thought to be a target for Aberdeen to fill their vacant manager’s role as things stand.

Former Hibs and Sunderland boss Jack Ross wants to return to management with the Reds, but is behind Goodwin on the Pittodrie board’s wish-list.

Ex-Scotland and Celtic player Paul Lambert, who has held several management posts south of the border, is also thought to be interested.

Double injury blow for Aberdeen

Aberdeen suffered a double injury blow when centre-back Declan Gallagher was replaced at half-time.

Captain Scott Brown then limped off midway through the second half with a hamstring injury.

Robson said: “We were a bit fragile. But I think second half we were brave.

“We lose two players in Declan (Gallagher) and Scott, have Fergie at centre-back.

“It’s the sign of a team, that wants to fight and I like that.

“It was an absolute patch up team in the end and how well we played with that is unbelievably pleasing for me.

“On another night we come away with a two goal win.”

Ferguson penalty secures draw

St Johnstone grabbed the lead after just six minutes through Callum Hendry, who had been on loan at Aberdeen for the second half of last season.

The Reds hit back in the second half with a converted penalty by Ferguson.

Calvin Ramsay was brought down in the box by Callum Booth.

On the penalty decision, Robson said: “For the record, I haven’t seen it, but I’ll take it.

“Callum’s (Davidson, St Johnstone manager) had some tough decisions, I’ve seen them, so I feel for him.

“He’s a good manager and done an unbelievable job last year.”