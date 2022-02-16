Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen was approached by Aberdeen – before ruling himself out of manager search

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen ruled himself out of contention for the Aberdeen manager’s job earlier this week, according to a report.

The Press and Journal revealed yesterday afternoon that Knutsen was not among the names in the frame to replace sacked Stephen Glass, due to several barriers, with St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin the favourite to take over.

55-year-old Norwegian Knutsen was on an initial six man short-list to replace Stephen Glass who was sacked by the Dons on Sunday.

However, the highly-rated, title-winning boss, who will lead out his team against Celtic at Parkhead tomorrow night in the Europa Conference League, reportedly turned down the chance to speak to the Dons.

Aberdeen aim to step up interviews in the next few days.

Chairman Dave Cormack and director of football Steven Gunn are leading the hunt for Glass’ replacement.

Aberdeen reportedly sounded out Knutsen’s representatives earlier this week, but were informed he is happy at Bodo/Glimt.

Knutsen led Bodo/Glimt to the club’s first-ever league title in 2020.

Under his guidance, Bodo/Glimt then retained the Norwegian top-flight crown last year.

Knutsen is not only making waves in Norway, as he is also forging a strong reputation in European football.

Bodo/Glimt humiliated Jose Mourinho’s Roma with a 6-1 defeat in the Europa Conference League Group D.

The Norwegians progressed from the group to set up the clash with Celtic.

Jim Goodwin favourite for the post

Knutsen was just one of a number of candidates on the Dons inital short-list.

Aberdeen have made a number of approaches to speak to potential candidates.

An approach to St Mirren to talk to manager Jim Goodwin was rejected by the Paisley club.

It is understood the Paisley club would want compensation of around £250,000.

Talks over compensation on-going with St Mirren.

Former Hibs and Sunderland boss Jack Ross is also under consideration along with a couple of other candidates.

However, Goodwin, contracted to St Mirren until summer 2024, now looks favourite to land the Pittodrie hot-seat.