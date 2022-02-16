Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen was approached by Aberdeen – before ruling himself out of manager search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen was approached by Aberdeen – before ruling himself out of manager search

By Sean Wallace
February 16, 2022, 1:43 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 1:50 pm
Head coach of FK Bodo/Glimt Kjetil Knutsen.
Head coach of FK Bodo/Glimt Kjetil Knutsen.

Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen ruled himself out of contention for the Aberdeen manager’s job earlier this week, according to a report.

The Press and Journal revealed yesterday afternoon that Knutsen was not among the names in the frame to replace sacked Stephen Glass, due to several barriers, with St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin the favourite to take over.

55-year-old Norwegian Knutsen was on an initial six man short-list to replace Stephen Glass who was sacked by the Dons on Sunday.

However, the highly-rated, title-winning boss, who will lead out his team against Celtic at Parkhead tomorrow night in the Europa Conference League, reportedly turned down the chance to speak to the Dons.

Aberdeen aim to step up interviews in the next few days.

Chairman Dave Cormack and director of football Steven Gunn are leading the hunt for Glass’ replacement.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack during the Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen reportedly sounded out Knutsen’s representatives earlier this week, but were informed he is happy at Bodo/Glimt.

Knutsen led Bodo/Glimt to the club’s first-ever league title in 2020.

Under his guidance, Bodo/Glimt then retained the Norwegian top-flight crown last year.

Knutsen is not only making waves in Norway, as he is also forging a strong reputation in European football.

Bodo/Glimt humiliated Jose Mourinho’s Roma with a 6-1 defeat in the Europa Conference League Group D.

The Norwegians progressed from the group to set up the clash with Celtic.

Jim Goodwin favourite for the post

Knutsen was just one of a number of candidates on the Dons inital short-list.

Aberdeen have made a number of approaches to speak to potential candidates.

An approach to St Mirren to talk to manager Jim Goodwin was rejected by the Paisley club.

It is understood the Paisley club would want compensation of around £250,000.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin

Talks over compensation on-going with St Mirren.

Former Hibs and Sunderland boss Jack Ross is also under consideration along with a couple of other candidates.

However, Goodwin, contracted to St Mirren until summer 2024, now looks favourite to land the Pittodrie hot-seat.

