Results matter more than style for interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson has told his players to forget about finding a new style of play and focus on winning games.

The club’s search for a new manager continues following the sacking of Stephen Glass on Sunday, with St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin and former Hibs manager Jack Ross among the list of candidates being considered by the club.

While the process is ongoing, Robson will take charge of the Dons for Saturday’s Premiership trip to Motherwell – and the youth coach insists his focus is on picking up a first league win of 2022.

He said: “Any manager who comes in will say winning is the most important thing and the style can come later or you can try and put it in place.

“Winning games is what keeps people in jobs, isn’t it?

“You can talk about ideas, but I had 40 minutes on the pitch with them on Monday.

“They were in 14 days in a row and I had to give them a day off. They needed it. A break to rest their legs.

“Today they are still in recovery with all the games we’ve had. It’s just a case of ticking them over and I’ll try and do a match prep on Friday.”

Robson aiming to restore belief following manager’s departure

Robson has his own ideas on how he wants to play the game, but he insists he has no magic wand to bring a complete turnaround in a matter of days.

He said: “In reality, you are going into games with 40 minute prep time, so you are not going to put a philosophy of playing down in that time.

“It’s very much a case of keeping the boys going, getting them believing in themselves – because they are good players.

“We all know the game well enough. You talk about strategy and philosophy or whatever it is, that takes time, transfer windows, training sessions, all those things.

“But the reality of football is sometimes you just need to come in and try to help the players from where they are.

“Just take it from there. That’s what I am trying to do.”

All change at Aberdeen but desire for success continues

It has been a chaotic week at Pittodrie, with Glass’ dismissal on Sunday followed by a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on Tuesday.

For Robson, seeing managers come and go is part and parcel in the game. The only difference today is the time period is much shorter.

He said: “There was chaos 10 years ago, believe me. It’s not changed that much.

“Managers maybe got a bit longer, but a big thing for me – and what I have learned in the game – you are talking about chaos and winning is not enough for a lot of people now.

“They want to play and they want to win in real brilliant style. They get carried away watching a Man City and these sort of teams who have got players worth 80 and 90 and 100 million pounds.

“You can try to play that really exciting brand, but sometimes the reality is you are not going to have that type of player and you have to find a way to win.

“So, if you can get a bit of both, you will do well.”