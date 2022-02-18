Joe Lewis: Aberdeen players are playing for their future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen club captain Joe Lewis insists he and his team-mates are playing for their future at the club.

The Dons are closing in on a new manager after being given permission to speak to St Mirren’s Jim Goodwin as they look to replace Stephen Glass who was sacked last weekend.

Glass’ 11-month spell in charge was brought to an end following the Scottish Cup exit at Motherwell.

But Lewis knows the need to show the new manager they should be part of his plans moving forward will be firmly in the players’ thoughts.

He said: “There is always that sense of needing to prove yourself when a new manager comes in and that’s another reason why the season isn’t over for anyone.

“Even if there was no target to aim for in the league there would still be individuals thinking for their futures.

“You have to think that as you play for the football club and play for the badge but a lot of people will be thinking ‘I need to earn myself a contract, I need to prove to the new manager that I deserve to be in the team.’

“There are a lot of reasons why there’s plenty to play for.”

Players need to show desire

The new Dons boss will have an insight into how the squad has performed in what has been a disappointing season and Lewis knows it is vital the players who their desire to stay at the club by hauling the club up the Premiership table.

The Aberdeen goalkeeper said: “Whoever the new manager is the likiehood is if they are not watching already they’ll go through the games we’ve played recently.

“They will be keeping an eye on how we are performing so we need to start now.

Chance for a fresh start under a new boss

Glass’ departure from the club means Lewis has watched two managers depart in the last year after Derek McInnes’ eight year spell in charge was brought to an end.

The sight of another boss losing his job is a source of consternation for Lewis but he believes the players have to take their share of the blame following a poor campaign.

However, with a new manager incoming the team captain hopes the players can grasp their opportunity at starting over.

He said: “It’s never a nice feeling but it’s an opportunity for a fresh start for a lot of people.

“I think everyone needs to step-up and improve as there’s not a lot of people at the club right now that can be happy with their work.”

The Dons return to Fir Park today looking to end a three-game losing run to the Steelmen this season.

Lewis believes there is cause for optimism following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

He said: “On Tuesday night the run of play was going well and we looked like scoring a goal and we got it.

“That really lifted us and we need to find those sort of sparks from somewhere.

“It has to come from within as nobody is going to do it for you so there’s a lot of responsibility on everyone at the moment to show some character.”

Team captain Scott Brown is expected to miss out after limping off in the midweek draw while defender Declan Gallagher is also struggling after being replaced at half-time on Tuesday.