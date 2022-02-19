Fan view: Aberdeen’s new manager will not shirk the hard graft needed to get the Dons going again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Fan view: Aberdeen’s new manager will not shirk the hard graft needed to get the Dons going again

By Chris Crighton
February 19, 2022, 8:24 am Updated: February 19, 2022, 9:03 am
New Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
New Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin

Quite by chance, I have encountered Aberdeen’s new manager before.

It was 9am on a spring morning in the unlikely setting of a Cumbernauld corner shop, whose chocolate stocks were being assessed by a familiar Irishman with a silvered beard.

It was striking because, only hours before clocking on for this shift in his confectionery distribution day job, Jim Goodwin had been in a dugout in Inverness, trying to steer his Alloa side away from the Championship relegation zone.

It was a task whose difficulty he acknowledged was significantly increased by his players, the division’s only part-timers, having put in a full day’s work beforehand.

Though neither of the jobs he held down in 2019 – with the Wasps or the Wispas – are directly relevant to the project he assumes at Pittodrie, they speak of a man who has seen professional football’s less glamorous side.

It is clear he is not afraid of working harder than everyone else in pursuit of success either.

The same applied to a playing career in which Goodwin made his talents go far further than the eye would have judged.

The team he now leads has the opposite problem. It is less than the sum of its parts.

And so, if he can inspire buy-in from the beleaguered, belaboured squad, there is immediate upside for a tireless maximiser to exploit.

Aberdeen need a new identity under their new manager

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.

The style – whatever Dave Cormack’s data tells him – must change, for it cannot be simple bad luck for a team to have so much possession yet make scoring goals look this much harder at one end of the pitch than the other.

But if Goodwin can make his players think and act like ones who need to outdo opponents in every aspect to prevail, delivering that chocolate chip from his shoulder to theirs, he has the tools to exceed norms.

Though many of the questions raised of Goodwin’s appointment are valid and understandable, they are the same ones asked of Derek McInnes when he inherited a side sitting in a remarkably similar position.

The future lasts a long time: in the here and now, Goodwin may be bringing the boost Aberdeen need.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal