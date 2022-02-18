Aberdeen edging ever closer to appointing Jim Goodwin as new manager By Sean Wallace February 18, 2022, 4:31 pm Aberdeen are closing in on St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin. Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Richard Gordon: Jim Goodwin meets the criteria needed to be next Aberdeen manager Aberdeen’s new manager is watching – Interim boss Barry Robson’s warning to players Joe Shaughnessy not surprised by Aberdeen interest in St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin BREAKING: Aberdeen receive permission from St Mirren to speak to Jim Goodwin