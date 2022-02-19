Aberdeen captain Scott Brown among leading candidates to replace Jim Goodwin at St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown has emerged as a contender to replace Jim Goodwin at St Mirren.

Goodwin is set to be unveiled as the new Aberdeen manager after the Dons received permission to speak to the Irishman on Friday.

The Buddies could turn to Brown, a player-coach at Pittodrie, as Goodwin’s successor at the Paisley club, according to a report in the Daily Record.

Brown joined the Dons on a two-year deal in the summer as part of Stephen Glass’ coaching team.

The 36-year-old was named club captain at the start of the season and has scored two goals in 32 appearances for the Dons.

Glass was sacked last weekend following Aberdeen’s exit from the Scottish Cup in a 2-1 defeat by Motherwell.

The Dons return to Fir Park today to face the Steelmen on league duty.

Aberdeen could confirm the appointment of Goodwin prior to kick-off after agreeing to trigger a £250,000 release clause in his contract.