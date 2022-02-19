Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin turned down the option to sit in the stands at Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin turned down the chance to sit in the stands because he wanted to make an immediate impact.

Goodwin revealed he asked the Pittodrie board to push through the paper-work in time for him to be in the dugout at Fir Park.

He insists after agreeing to become new manager there was no way he was going to watch from the stands.

Aberdeen drew 1-1 with Motherwell in Goodwin’s first game in charge.

The deal was pushed through last night with Goodwin officially announced as Aberdeen boss early this morning.

Goodwin met up with the Dons squad in their hotel in Lanarkshire last night to run through tactics.

The new gaffer will demand wins going forward but is ‘satisfied’ with the draw after the lack of preparation time.

Despite the short time-frame Goodwin picked the starting XI to face Motherwell.

He said: “I had the option to sit in the stand with the directors and somebody else could have taken the team.

“That was never in my mind.

“As long as we got the deal done quick enough last night and we could everything registered with the SFA this morning in time for kick-off I was adamant I was going to manage the team.

“It was important I was there alongside the players to make decisions as the game goes on.

“It’s not in my make-up. I don’t understand why other managers wait until Monday.

“I’m the manager today and will be on the pitch today.

“I don’t understand why a manager would be appointed on a Friday before a game.

“Then go and watch it from the stand where they can have no impact on the game.

“I spoke to the board yesterday and said can we try to get all the paperwork and the registration stuff done so that I can be in the dressing room with the players before kick-off.

“It’s important that the manager is there with the team.

“I picked the team.”

Frustration at goal disallowed

Aberdeen were given permission by St Mirren to speak to Goodwin on Thursday after agreeing a £250,000 compensation fee.

The deal was then completed last night.

Goodwin was on course to secure a win in his first game in charge when Vicente Besuijen put the Reds in front.

However Mark O’Hara hit back.

Goodwin believes Aberdeen had a Christian Ramirez goal wrongly chalked off for offside at 0-0.

He said: “It has been a manic 48 hours, there’s no doubt about that.

“We are disappointed to concede the equaliser in the manner we did as it was a poor goal to lose from our point of view

“We did well to get our noses in front and should have had a goal before we scored.

“The Christian Ramirez one was definitely onside.

“That’s another big decision that has gone against Aberdeen in recent weeks.

“The boys will never prepare as badly as that for a game as long as I am manager of the club.

“All in all I have to be satisfied with a point, although not overly pleased.

“I expect Aberdeen to win. But considering the lack of preparation, the lack of time I had with the players and all the uncertainty that has been around.

“The boys also never trained yesterday because of the weather.”

Goodwin’s praise for the Red Army

Aberdeen were backed by a travelling Red Army in excess of 800 at Motherwell.

They gave new boss Goodwin a rousing reception before kick-off and again at full-time.

What a difference a week makes. A travelling support of more than 2,000 had vented their frustration at the 2-1 Scottish Cup loss at Motherwell last week

That defeat led to the dismissal of Glass.

Goodwin said: “It shows the magnitude of the club that the supports always travel in such great numbers.

“It’s been a crazy week and obviously Aberdeen requested permission to speak to me and St Mirren didn’t feel like it was right.

“Eventually they granted permission and I spoke to Aberdeen on Thursday evening.

“Everything moved pretty quickly from then and everything was finalised late last night and confirmed this morning.

“It has been hectic preparation for a game of such importance but I’m delighted we were able to get everything signed off in time so that I could be in the dugout.”