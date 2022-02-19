Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin turned down the option to sit in the stands at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin turned down the option to sit in the stands at Motherwell

By Sean Wallace
February 19, 2022, 6:14 pm Updated: February 19, 2022, 6:23 pm
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin against Motherwell.
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin against Motherwell.

New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin turned down the chance to sit in the stands because he wanted to make an immediate impact.

Goodwin revealed he asked the Pittodrie board to push through the paper-work in time for him to be in the dugout at Fir Park.

He insists after agreeing to become new manager there was no way he was going to watch from the stands.

Aberdeen drew 1-1 with Motherwell in Goodwin’s first game in charge.

The deal was pushed through last night with Goodwin officially announced as Aberdeen boss early this morning.

Goodwin met up with the Dons squad in their hotel in Lanarkshire last night to run through tactics.

The new gaffer  will demand wins going forward but is ‘satisfied’ with the draw after the lack of preparation time.

Despite the short time-frame Goodwin picked the starting XI to face Motherwell.

Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Motherwell.

He said: “I had the option to sit in the stand with the directors and somebody else could have taken the team.

“That was never in my mind.

“As long as we got the deal done quick enough last night and we could everything registered with the SFA this morning in time for kick-off I was adamant I was going to manage the team.

“It was important I was there alongside the players to make decisions as the game goes on.

“It’s not in my make-up. I don’t understand why other managers wait until Monday.

“I’m the manager today and will be on the pitch today.

“I don’t understand why a manager would be appointed on a Friday before a game.

“Then go and watch it from the stand where they can have no impact on the game.

“I spoke to the board yesterday and said can we try to get all the paperwork and the registration stuff done so that I can be in the dressing room with the players before kick-off.

“It’s important that the manager is there with the team.

“I picked the team.”

New Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the dugout at Fir Park.

Frustration at goal disallowed

Aberdeen were given permission by St Mirren to speak to Goodwin on Thursday after agreeing a £250,000 compensation fee.

The deal was then completed last night.

Goodwin was on course to secure a win in his first game in charge when Vicente Besuijen put the Reds in front.

However Mark O’Hara hit back.

Goodwin believes Aberdeen had a Christian Ramirez goal wrongly chalked off for offside at 0-0.

He said: “It has been a manic 48 hours, there’s no doubt about that.

“We are disappointed to concede the equaliser in the manner we did as it was a poor goal to lose from our point of view

“We did well to get our noses in front and should have had a goal before we scored.

“The Christian Ramirez one was definitely onside.

“That’s another big decision that has gone against Aberdeen in recent weeks.

“The boys will never prepare as badly as that for a game as long as I am manager of the club.

“All in all I have to be satisfied with a point, although not overly pleased.

“I expect Aberdeen to win. But considering the lack of preparation, the lack of time I had with the players and all the uncertainty that has been around.

“The boys also never trained yesterday because of the weather.”

Lewis Ferguson and Liam Donnelly in action

Goodwin’s praise for the Red Army

Aberdeen were backed by a travelling Red Army in excess of 800 at Motherwell.

They gave new boss Goodwin a rousing reception before kick-off and again at full-time.

What a difference a week makes. A travelling support of more than 2,000 had vented their frustration at the 2-1 Scottish Cup loss at Motherwell last week

That defeat led to the dismissal of Glass.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during his first game in charge at Motherwell.

Goodwin said: “It shows the magnitude of the club that the supports always travel in such great numbers.

“It’s been a crazy week and obviously Aberdeen requested permission to speak to me and St Mirren didn’t feel like it was right.

“Eventually they granted permission and I spoke to Aberdeen on Thursday evening.

“Everything moved pretty quickly from then and everything was finalised late last night and confirmed this morning.

“It has been hectic preparation for a game of such importance but I’m delighted we were able to get everything signed off in time so that I could be in the dugout.”

 

