Third place at a minimum and cup glory: New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin lays out his aspirations

New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to deliver a minimum of third placed finishes in the Premiership and cup success.

To achieve that the 40-year-old will demand every Aberdeen player gives 100% commitment.

In a whirlwind 48 hours, Aberdeen were given permission by St Mirren to talk to Goodwin on Thursday after agreeing to pay £250,000 compensation.

A deal was completed on Friday night and Goodwin urged the Pittodrie board to push through the paperwork so he could be in the dugout at Motherwell.

He led the Reds to a 1-1 draw at Fir Park in his first game in charge.

Goodwin signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Pittodrie and was joined by Lee Sharp who was his No.2 at St Mirren.

Dons skipper Scott Brown has been linked with the vacant St Mirren managerial position.

Goodwin insists he plans to have Brown at Pittodrie as a player and will have talks with the 36-year-old on Monday.

Goodwin said: “We need to be third position in the table minimum and go far in cup competitions.

“That’s what the club has done historically and that’s what I want to do as a manager.

“Aberdeen are one of the biggest clubs in the country with the level of investment made on the playing side of things.

“Then you look at the infrastructure and the money the board have pumped into Cormack Park.

“Everything is here for Aberdeen to be a success.

“We have got to get Aberdeen back up to the right end of the table.”

Goodwin’s demands for players

Goodwin met with the Aberdeen players in their Lanarkshire hotel on Friday night and was in the dugout at Fir Park.

He rejected the opportunity to sit in the stands because he was desperate to start working with the squad immediately.

The new Aberdeen manager is set to meet with Director of Football Steven Gunn this week to discuss various matters including the length of players’ contracts.

Goodwin will demand complete commitment from his players in the bid to get the club back to the levels expected.

He said: “I want to win, it’s as simple as that.

“I maybe got caught on the wrong side of one or two challenges during my playing career.

“However that passion, desire and will to win will be with me forever.

“I want my team to show minimum requirement of 100% commitment every time they cross that line in an Aberdeen jersey.

“That will be what I expect from them.

“Hopefully with that we can add a little bit of the quality we need to go and win more games.

“I asked them to show me they have the commitment and desire to play for Aberdeen.

“I think they showed that.

“There is obviously a lot of stuff we need to improve on and get better at – but that will come.”

Goodwin set for talks with Brown

Aberdeen captain Brown has been linked with a move to replace Goodwin at St Mirren.

Brown was ruled out of the Motherwell game with a hamstring injury and sat in the stands with chairman Dave Cormack.

Goodwin hasn’t discussed the St Mirren vacancy with Brown yet.

He is set to have talks with the Dons captain at training on Monday.

However the Dons boss says he expects Brown to remain an Aberdeen player.

He said: “I can understand why Scott would be one of the candidates for the role as he is very far on in his coaching badges.

“I know that is probably the next step in Scott’s pathway.

“But for now Scott is under contract at Aberdeen.

“He was out with a hamstring injury and I’m very much looking forward to having him part of the group when he is back fit.

“I had a brief conversation with Scott on Friday night because he is club captain.

“I was looking forward to meeting up with him at the training centre on Monday.

“That’s where we’re at at the moment.

“I know there is a lot of speculation going round at the moment but I don’t know anything about it.

“I haven’t been told anything about it.

“Right now I’m planning on Scott being a player for me between now and the end of the season.

“For now Scott is an Aberdeen player and that will remain the case until someone tells me different.”

‘We can build going forward’

Goodwin was on course to secure a debut win when Vicente Besuijen put the Reds 1-0 up at half-time.

However Mark O’Hara hit back after the break for the Steelmen.

Goodwin said: “Considering the lack of preparation we had I think a point was a decent return.

“It wasn’t the best spectacle by any means.

“There was a pitch inspection at 10 in the morning and the groundsman did well to get the game on.

“However it looks like the grass hadn’t been cut for a week because he wasn’t able to get on it.

“It didn’t allow for a great game of football.

“However it’s a point on the board and a positive step in the right direction.

“We can build on that going forward.”